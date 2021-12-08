When will America finally decide that it is not okay for children to be gunned down in school?
Last week, a 15-year-old brought his new handgun into his Michigan high school. He doodled thoughts so disturbing that school officials called his parents in. The boy used his gun later that day to kill four and wound seven others.
So routine have school shootings become that “active-shooter” drills have become as ho-hum as fire drills in the nation’s public schools.
Shootings disappear from newspaper front pages and broadcast lead-ins in a day or two. Parents are left to shove the risk of their child dying into the “it won’t happen here” category of concern.
Last week’s shooting is only the latest of the 229 gun-related incidents at schools this year, according to the K-12 school shooting database compiled by the Center for Homeland Defense and Security. Each of the last three years recorded more than one hundred school-related incidents. Department of Homeland Security databases classify most as “non-active” shootings, meaning a gun is brandished or fired or a bullet hits a school building. But in nine cases this year, shooters fired their guns on purpose in school.
In every school shooting incident, the potential victims are children.
That is why Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tweeted that he turned his car around last Wednesday, took to the floor of the U.S. Senate and lambasted his colleagues about the hypocrisy of claiming to care about life while making no effort to protect the actual lives of school children.
Murphy’s additional comment has merit. His website quoted him as saying that the murdered kids were shot at school because they live in a country that has accepted gun violence due to the Republicans’ fealty to the gun lobby.
In 2017, with only 4% of the world’s population, Americans owned 46% of the world’s civilian firearms, according to a global study by the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva. A record 44 million guns were sold between January 2020 and February 1, 2021. In the face of these statistics, the claim that any regulation is equivalent to the government trying to take away guns rings hollow.
The Michigan teenage shooter used a gun purchased for him by his parents on Black Friday. His parents are being charged with failing to keep the weapon safely locked away when it wasn’t in their possession. According to a Secret Service report, most school shooters use weapons from their own home or a close relative’s home.
In his remarks on the Senate floor, Murphy pointed out that America is the only advanced nation where school shootings occur. “It happens here in America because we choose to let it happen.”
American moms and dads must stop their elected officials from making that choice. They should demand that the legislation to allow federal safety standards, already introduced in both the Senate and House, be passed.
Every voter must demand that all candidates for federal or state offices explain why America allows its children to take a gun to school.
It's been over twenty years. We are a sh*t hole country. Nothing matters more than money in this country! Freedumb!!
As we approach the 9th anniversary of the tragedy at Newtown, CT we must all answer the question, when will we care more about our children than our guns? Connecticut has enacted regulations on guns that has cut gun violence. If we can't even get Congress to strengthen background checks, then I think we have answered the question-guns take presedence over the safety of our children.
