Coming to Idaho again are the worn-out arguments over wearing facemasks to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
They will be accompanied by objections from medical workers in Idaho’s biggest health systems who have been told that they must be vaccinated or lose their jobs.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance this week that calls for vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors in public places where the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading. This includes most of Idaho.
CDC officials said that new research shows that even vaccinated people can be infected and spread the virus, although most will not become seriously ill.
A few cities have already reinstated mask requirements in public facilities.
As the Delta variant spreads and cases tick up, impassioned speeches about threats to individual rights again may fill the meeting rooms of city councils, health districts and school boards—unless attitudes change.
The arguments, the pushback and the impassioned speeches are hollow stuff compared to the real issue: the deaths of innocent people.
So far, only people who died of the COVID-19 virus are counted as casualties of the pandemic—612,000 in the United States, 2,190 in Idaho.
If the totals included deaths that occurred because of shortages in medical testing or treatments delayed during the pandemic, they would be far higher.
Someday some smart statistician will take a backward look and calculate the real number of lives lost to the pandemic.
Unfortunately, that calculation will have to wait. With too few Americans inoculated despite plenty of vaccine, the nation is on a path to a deadly déjà vu.
Hospitals in low-vaccination states like Missouri are being brought to their knees by overwhelming numbers of new COVID patients—nearly all unvaccinated.
Tennessee’s Phil Valentine, an unvaccinated 62-year-old radio talk-show host, was hospitalized this week and is fighting for his life. The Washington Post reported that he had mocked vaccines. His brother told the newspaper that he regrets not being more vehemently pro-vaccine.
While welcome, the regrets of every unvaccinated person who has a hospital conversion or who infects a child or health-compromised adult cannot undo the damage.
Refusing to wear a mask and refusing to be vaccinated too often are personal decisions with invisible mortal consequences that extend beyond the individuals who make them.
There are some decisions in life for which saying “I’m sorry” is not enough.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
