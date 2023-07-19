What Blaine County and the cities of the Wood River Valley don’t know could hurt them.
What they don’t know is how much water the valley needs to sustain residents, recreation and the economy.
Wanting to know may seem silly after one of the wettest winters in memory. But like branding irons, many water-starved drought years have seared the sights of shrunken creeks, shriveled grasses, parched earth, smoke and flames into the valley’s collective memory.
Rapid population growth, burgeoning development, climate change and lessons learned by other cities have made figuring out the dimensions of the local water supply more urgent than ever before.
Phoenix, Arizona, is the canary in the West’s watery coal mine. In June, the state halted new development there because its water supply has shrunk.
Phoenix is entirely dependent on groundwater. The city is relying on conservation measures to free up enough water for construction of new homes that were previously approved.
Anyone who thinks that development restrictions could not happen here should read about the development moratorium that Ketchum avoided only by building a state-of-the-art sewer plant that stopped dumping of untreated sewage into the Big Wood River in the late 1970s.
The Wood River Valley’s creeks, the Big Wood River and aquifer are all connected. The water that flows above ground is a reflection of the supply in the aquifer beneath it, experts say.
In 2021, when the valley was still preoccupied by the pandemic, the Hailey Public Library organized a video lecture on the Wood River Valley Aquifer by retired U.S. Geological Survey hydrologist Dr. Jim Bartolino. The lecture can still be found online.
It’s a fascinating look at where water lives in the valley, where it comes from and historical records that reveal declining trends. What is certain is that bigger wells, new wells, more intensive uses and climate change will affect the local water supply.
If the valley leaves the fate of its water to chance alone, it risks the nasty future surprise of an aquifer drawn so low that its creeks and rivers disappear. That would have devastating consequences for recreation and the local economy.
Bartolino made it clear that it is devilishly difficult to figure out how much water the valley’s aquifer contains and to predict if and when the consequences of using more of it will come home to roost.
This shouldn’t stop researchers from trying nor should it stop federal, state and local elected officials from allocating money to fund such research.
Saving money for a rainy day is a tried-and-true way to ward off the consequences of economic downturns—the timing and severity of which are unpredictable.
It seems only right to try to do the same with water because what the Wood River Valley doesn’t know surely can hurt it. Just ask Phoenix.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
I asked the Ketchum mayor if water was a constraint on development. He said no.
The City of Hailey explained the limits of our water supply by telling us water flowed downhill.
@ Badger - ...and that's exactly our problem.
Years ago John Beaupre proposed damning the Big Wood just above SNRA Hqs, not only for water storage and fire emergencies, but to create a large lake for recreational programs in summer and winter. Many of us supported his concepts...at federal expense.
