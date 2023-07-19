What Blaine County and the cities of the Wood River Valley don’t know could hurt them.

What they don’t know is how much water the valley needs to sustain residents, recreation and the economy.

Wanting to know may seem silly after one of the wettest winters in memory. But like branding irons, many water-starved drought years have seared the sights of shrunken creeks, shriveled grasses, parched earth, smoke and flames into the valley’s collective memory.

Load comments