Idaho Gov. Brad Little has steadfastly refused to impose a statewide mask order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Now the number of cases in the state are at record levels and climbing. Hospitals are sending up SOS signals and announcing that they soon will be overwhelmed.
What will it take for Little to step up and issue a state-wide mask order requiring that they be worn in public?
Instead, he has repeatedly bet on Idahoans’ willingness to do the right thing by wearing a mask and on local authorities to take the action he is unwilling to take. If he’d placed those bets at the race track, he would have lost big bucks by now.
Idaho hospitals and health-care professionals are begging and pleading with the governor to act. Some hospitals have announced that they can’t handle the surging waves of patients because the virus has depleted the ranks of hospital workers.
Not only does this problem affect the care of patients seriously ill with the coronavirus, it reduces and may eliminate care for patients with other maladies as well. St. Luke’s Magic Valley hospital in Twin Falls, for example, no longer admits kids.
Each day it becomes less likely that hospitals can shift patients to other states like Utah, where hospitals no longer accept these patients.
How much devastation can Little stand to see before he will act? Will it take seeing hospitals turning away sick patients? Will it take people dying in emergency rooms because the hospital has no room for them?
Will it take seeing people on gurneys and left to die in hospital corridors because there are no rooms, no equipment and no staff left to treat them? Will it take seeing refrigerated trucks lined up to store stacks of bodies because funeral homes can’t handle the numbers?
What will move the governor to tell the state’s misguided, misinformed, reactionary minority that it is threatening people’s lives? What will it take for him to order mask wearing for the same reason drivers must stop at traffic signals—to protect the lives of others and their own?
The governor has a choice. He can go down in history as the governor who acted boldly to protect his people. Or he can go down in history as one that cowered and catered to a vocal minority and left his people in peril.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Let's not forget the exponential growth characteristics of this virus. Cases will continue to climb for weeks after a mandate............giving the critics of the action more dubious reasons of why it doesn't work.
None of the mandates that any governor has put in place have held up in court. Whitmer in Michigan had all her executive orders ruled unconstitutional in court. Why does the paper keep bringing up the mandate idea ?
Wisconsin’s mask mandate was upheld.
Other than MI where are the other statewide mandates that were ruled against?
