Bills coming before the Idaho Legislature say a lot about what Idaho stands for. Actions of the state’s elected officials say even more.
By that measure, too much of what Idaho stands for is the exact opposite of what many Idahoans think it does, including fairness, equity under the law, and a healthy regard for others.
The Legislature has been in session just two weeks and examples of the stark differences in what elected officials say they stand for and what they actually do are already piling up.
Idaho wants to reduce taxes on the rich, but keep poor people paying: If the House approves the lopsided rebates and income tax cuts in a bill headed for the floor, Idaho will stand for tipping the scales in favor of the rich while punishing ordinary hard-working families.
Proposed changes in tax brackets would reduce taxes on the wealthy, but leave taxes on most other income earners unchanged and with no similar ongoing tax reduction.
Worse, the bill has no provision to end the 6% sales tax on food, the stuff upon which life depends. It’s astounding that legislators can stomach the idea of whopping tax rollbacks for the rich without removing the food tax.
To add insult to injury, the tax cut bill got pushed to the head of the line in front of any proposals that would reduce what are skyrocketing property taxes in many Idaho counties by increasing the homeowner’s exemption. The bill shreds even the semblance of fairness and equity in Idaho taxation.
Idaho may leave its housing trust fund bare while Boise shelters turn people away: While the price of housing in the capital city is outstripping the ability of residents to afford it, Gov. Brad Little left the State Housing Trust Fund for workforce housing empty in his proposed budget and did not make workforce housing a top priority.
Instead, $50 million that came from the federal American Rescue Plan will be left in a kind of limbo, maybe used to help developers finance housing—or maybe not.
In the meantime, Boise homeless shelters can’t meet the demand for beds and have turned people away.
So much for Idaho’s healthy regard for others.
Idaho endorses discrimination through inaction: Idaho law does not specifically protect LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. This is despite the fact that bills to end such discrimination have been introduced in the Legislature for the past 16 years.
The Idaho Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination against people based on race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, or mental or physical disability.
Another bill introduced this week would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to that list. The state has another chance to right this wrong, and 2022 is the year to do it.
Idaho is a pretty state, but the old aphorism applies: Pretty is as pretty does.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
