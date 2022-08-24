Surviving a world that seems to be in so much chaos often feels hopeless. But nature and time tell us to look around in the moment. There are reasons to remain optimistic.
A recent NBC News poll found that 58% of those who responded think America’s best years are behind us. There is little confidence in either political party, their elected leaders or those who buck that leadership.
Polls can be wildly non-predictive, but this one probably accurately reflects widespread pessimism in the general population. They may also be indicative of how mass information often lags behind a reality with reasons for optimism.
Although inflation, inflation, inflation has been screamed from media rooftops for weeks, Americans are enjoying what amounts to $100 a month bump in disposable income over the past two months, as calculated by CNN Business. For more than 60 days, gas has been cheaper every single day. The national average is $3.29 per gallon, down from $5.02 on June 19, according to AAA.
Food prices are also moderating, according to the CNN report. Massive inventory overstocks, created when the crimps in the supply chain caused by the pandemic were released, have meant big discounts at retailers like Target and Kohls.
Housing prices, still unaffordable for too many working families, have stalled after the rocket-fueled rise of the past few years. In California, the summer selling season has seen prices falling, perhaps most notably in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Los Angeles Times reported that the number of sales last month in Southern California were down nearly 35% from July 2021.
Political wrangling and regional self-interest haven’t gone away. Last week, the seven states that get water from the critically over-allocated Colorado River failed to agree to needed usage cuts. The federal government stepped in with a pretty tepid response, mandating only usage levels set years ago when more water was available.
Still, there was a small but dramatic example last week of how humans can make positive changes if they are willing. It happened in an unlikely spot, one that wouldn’t appear on anyone’s list of untouched natural settings.
A whale watching boat was motoring about the New York harbor on Aug. 13. With one of the quintessential human skylines serving as backdrop, passengers on these trips are lucky to catch even a glimpse of a giant tail.
What they experienced that day instead was a pod of gray whales breaching and flipping and putting on a show as they migrated through the harbor. They were doing a whale version of playing in harbor waters that are the cleanest they have been in 110 years. This is thanks in part Clean Water Act of 1972 and a lot of volunteer effort.
Many of the problems we face are huge. Everything doesn’t always work out for the best. But optimism lends us a resolve to stay in the fight.
Positive changes are achievable. Whales dancing in New York harbor are proof.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
