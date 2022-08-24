Surviving a world that seems to be in so much chaos often feels hopeless. But nature and time tell us to look around in the moment. There are reasons to remain optimistic.

A recent NBC News poll found that 58% of those who responded think America’s best years are behind us. There is little confidence in either political party, their elected leaders or those who buck that leadership.

Polls can be wildly non-predictive, but this one probably accurately reflects widespread pessimism in the general population. They may also be indicative of how mass information often lags behind a reality with reasons for optimism.

