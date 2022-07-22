It’s hot outside, and some Idaho politicians still are stoking the heat.
If this state and this nation are to achieve any sort of political equilibrium where the real work of the people and for the people gets done, the temperature will have to come down.
It’s up to state leaders to bring it down to allow people of different viewpoints to operate effectively, collegially and without fear.
The new leader of the Idaho GOP did the opposite last week with rhetoric unbefitting a former lawmaker.
At the state convention last week, Republicans elected retiring Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, to chair the party.
Moon had lost a primary bid for Secretary of State. In the race for the chair, Moon defeated Tom Luna, who had been at the helm for two years. He had previously served two terms as the state Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Moon’s radical-right views swamped Luna’s hard-right stances with a 434-287 vote. When he became the GOP chair, Luna called for party unity to combat a liberal, “socialist” agenda that he claimed was growing in the state—not exactly wishy-washy words.
Idaho newspapers reported that after the vote that elected Moon, she told the convention that the state was once a “bastion of freedom.”
The next part of her speech was incendiary: “We have to make sure, with the Democrats coming at us in full force, that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded and ready to keep this state free.”
It’s past time that politicians, even those in the gun loving Intermountain West, stopped making references to loaded weapons, especially when talking about opponents.
Such locked-and-loaded language from a U.S. president resulted in an insurrection on the steps of the nation’s capitol on Jan. 6.
The nation is still reeling from the mass murder of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. It is still trying to process the killing of 10 people in Buffalo, New York, who had the misfortune to be shopping in a grocery story on a Saturday afternoon and became the victims of a hate-filled shooter.
The Washington Post reported this month that there have been more than 300 mass shootings in the nation this year, which is barely half over. The shootings layer tragedy upon tragedy.
The sheer number of them exhausts the public’s empathy and leads to callousness when more occur. As bodies pile up, it becomes difficult for people to process the enormity of the losses of loved ones for families and communities. It becomes too painful to think of the scars that will run through generations.
Politicians, no matter how passionate, must have a care. Their job is to find ways to work with people with different views, not to threaten their safety.
In the name of common decency, they must leave the words of armed conflict in the lexicon of war and refuse to use them in reference to their fellow Americans.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
"...to allow people of different viewpoints to operate effectively, collegially and without fear." How convenient for you lefties. Scientists, Doctors and Conservatives have been operating under an incredible, first of its kind in the USA, blanket censorship. The AG's of Missouri and Louisiana made progress yesterday when a judge ruled that discovery can proceed with their lawsuit against the fed gov't's collusion with big tech and media to suppress opposition voices. Oh yeah. Dr. Falsey will need to provide docs and communications regarding his suppression of the Wuhan lab leak among other things. No wonder he wants to retire, but that won't help keep him out of prison in the end.
IME and you dems can't just pick and choose when to get outraged and demand civil discourse when you have spent years viciously attacking and censoring people who disagree with your narrative. These kind of right-wing statements don't just appear out of nowhere. There is a pattern that goes with it all that creates extremism. And you can't ask those who have been suppressed to make the first concession. They are in fight mode because you have put them there. Look in the mirror and change your own behavior first. Stop lying for a start. Start covering all the news, not just the propaganda that Soros, Besos, Murdoch and Zuckerberg fund. Oh, but then you lose your funding. Seems you all are in a tight spot.
