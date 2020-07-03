Leadership is the ability to motivate people to do what they need to do to live in a civil society. The Hailey City Council just led Idaho by unanimously approving an emergency facemask law to try to stop the steeply rising curve of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Not wearing a facemask now could net a citation and a $100 fine.
City councils in Sun Valley, Ketchum, Bellevue and Carey should follow Hailey’s lead. The decision, though late, is not too late to stop a resurgence of the virus. Now comes the hard part—enforcing it.
With the help of businesses and local social pressure, the mask ordinance shouldn’t take a lot of enforcement. No one has to ask drivers to stop vehicles at traffic signals. No one has to tell gun-owning citizens that they cannot fire a weapon at others without legal consequences.
Laws are designed to protect the public
from harm. The mask ordinance is no different.
What it is not is an infringement on personal liberty. Every American knows—or should know—that the liberty to extend one’s fist stops at the end of another’s nose. Masks reduce the amount of virus expelled from one person from reaching the eyes and noses of others. This is not just a belief, it is a fact based on science.
Hailey businesses are now in a stronger position with customers who might otherwise want to blow off signs that request that they wear masks. They now have the whole community—and the law—to back them.
Tomorrow, we celebrate Independence Day and the brave Americans who cast off tyranny by the force of arms. We must mark the occasion by casting off the tyranny of the coronavirus with the force of masks.
