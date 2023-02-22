The Idaho Legislature is wasting precious time and tax money on bills that will never make it into law.

The latest example is a bill that would make it a crime to administer vaccines developed with the mRNA technology used by Pfizer and Moderna in their COVID vaccines. Such vaccines are also being studied for use in treating cancer.

Researchers worked on developing this type of vaccine for 15 years before COVID came along. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration scrutinized the mRNA vaccines for safety and effectiveness and approved them for use against the virus.

