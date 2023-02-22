The Idaho Legislature is wasting precious time and tax money on bills that will never make it into law.
The latest example is a bill that would make it a crime to administer vaccines developed with the mRNA technology used by Pfizer and Moderna in their COVID vaccines. Such vaccines are also being studied for use in treating cancer.
Researchers worked on developing this type of vaccine for 15 years before COVID came along. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration scrutinized the mRNA vaccines for safety and effectiveness and approved them for use against the virus.
The bill would end the administration of the vaccines that have saved lives. It would make anyone who administers an mRNA vaccine—doctors, nurses, pharmacists—guilty of a misdemeanor.
The bill is based on nothing but fear of the science that most people haven’t studied and misunderstanding of the FDA approval process. It is based on a thin scrim of rumor and speculation.
Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, claimed that the vaccines “may not have been done like we thought it should’ve been done.” Nichols is not a scientist. She and the bill’s other sponsor, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, did not present evidence enough to even print the bill.
It was printed because House and Senate leaders are taking an anything-goes stance toward any wild-eyed idea a legislator wants to drop in the hopper.
The time it takes to consider foolish bills like this one steals time from more important bills. Leaders should lead by stopping bills unlikely to pass and focusing legislators’ time on bills that deal with Idaho’s real needs.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
