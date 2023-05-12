What if Thomas Jefferson was right? What if the government Americans have elected is the government we deserve?
If it is, what does that say about us as a people and our values?
It turns out that the nation was good in a crisis, the COVID-19 crisis. In just three years beginning in 2020 when the virus began to spread rapidly, the U.S. fast-tracked and paid for development of vaccines that beat back the virus and continues to beat back its variants. In 2023, people are healthier and mostly back to work.
Three years is an amazingly short time to develop a vaccine to reduce the spread of a previously unknown and rapidly mutating virus. The efforts by the U.S. prevented the country from falling into a major economic depression and kept businesses and households financially afloat.
Two presidents took drastic action, action that was financed and supported by majorities in Congress.
Why is it then that the nation is today stricken with inaction on major issues? Why is it that the ethical fiber of too many elected officials at all levels looks like Swiss cheese with holes through which money and misbehavior flow?
The better question is why do voters tolerate this? Are there truly no better candidates for the Republican presidential nomination than former President Donald Trump, whom a jury just concluded sexually assaulted a woman and then defamed her by claiming that she had lied?
Is a nation based on rule of law really satisfied with a U.S. Supreme Court that apparently has no code of ethics that would have prevented Justice Clarence Thomas from accepting millions of dollars in trips and real estate from a billionaire?
There are journalists in this country who could be fired from their jobs for letting an elected official or another news source buy them a sandwich, lest it influence their reporting.
Why is it that Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch could without question and without consequence participate in deciding whether the court would hear copyright cases that involved Penguin Books. The publisher reportedly had paid her millions and paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars in book advances.
Why didn’t the nation’s elected officials deal with a broken immigration system long before 12,000 migrants a day began trying to cross the southern border with Mexico?
Why do those who would perpetrate mass shootings continue to be allowed under law to acquire assault weapons with no questions asked even though the nation has racked up 209 mass shootings already this year?
These are not idle questions. This isn’t the government Americans deserve, and it needs to change. But it won’t unless voters think hard about where they should place their trust, look beyond campaign slogans at the candidates behind them and refuse to return dissemblers, scoundrels, liars and cheaters to office.
Next year is a major election year. Now is the time for voters to figure out if they can stomach and the nation can withstand any more of this.
If not, good people with good ideas and unimpeachable ethics need to step up and run for office or work for those who do.
Otherwise, it will continue to be open season on the country and its institutions.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
