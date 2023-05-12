What if Thomas Jefferson was right? What if the government Americans have elected is the government we deserve?

If it is, what does that say about us as a people and our values?

It turns out that the nation was good in a crisis, the COVID-19 crisis. In just three years beginning in 2020 when the virus began to spread rapidly, the U.S. fast-tracked and paid for development of vaccines that beat back the virus and continues to beat back its variants. In 2023, people are healthier and mostly back to work.

Load comments