Blaine County residents have a reason to smile after crushing the infection curve of the coronavirus COVID-19. However, the hardest parts of surviving are ahead with the virus hanging darkly over the future.
We should take pride in a school district that has managed to deliver 500 meals a day to hungry kids since schools were closed. We deserve a few socially distanced high fives for staying home and at least 6 feet away from others in public places.
Our frontline workers—medical professionals, emergency workers, grocery clerks and stockers, delivery workers—deserve our deepest thanks and eternal gratitude for the dangerous jobs they continue to do.
After the high fives, what’s next? The hopes of many are pinned on development of a killer vaccine for the killer virus. Those hopes could be misplaced.
Clear-eyed scientific analysts say the virus, like measles and HIV, may never be vanquished. And life will not wait for a vaccine with an unknown date of arrival.
The challenge now is to figure out how to live with the virus without letting it destroy lives and jobs at the same time.
Blaine County residents know from the experience of being Idaho’s first and largest hotspot how swiftly the virus can strike, overwhelm a medical facility and crash an economy. They also know that quick action worked and saved lives.
Just because the viral threat level has dropped a few notches, elected officials and medical and business leaders must not breathe easy or stop leading. More action is needed if local communities are to outlive the virus. But just what action is unclear.
The very existence of Blaine County’s mountain towns depends on local people joining together to look for ways to weather the mess and keep businesses operating, people employed and everyone safe. It’s a DIY project that will require every ounce of ingenuity and cooperation. It won’t be perfect or easy.
Wallowing and waiting for rescue will only deepen damage to the fragile local economy. It’s time to hunt for solutions. Let the hunt begin.
You could start by refraining from exaggerating the “KILLER” virus. Numbers do not reflect your hype and those predictions were way off....by design.
Heartless response...always.
Your response reminds me of this quote by T S Elliott: Humankind cannot bear too much reality"
