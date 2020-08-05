The right of every adult citizen to vote is written into the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In 2013, the Supreme Court devastated that right. Congress should move immediately to make voting rights real again.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the majority when the court gutted federal oversight of voting rules. He argued that protection for black voters was no longer needed because “[o]ur country has changed.”
It hasn’t changed enough.
Photo IDs, limited polling places and voter-roll purges disproportionately affect black, Latino and Native American voters. In Missouri, mail-in voting is nearly impossible for poor citizens because ballots must be notarized before they can be mailed in.
U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., spent his entire life before he died last month battling for justice, fair treatment and equal rights for every American. He described these attempts to strip some people of their rights simply to retain power: “We are stepping backward toward another dark time in our history.”
“The vote is the most powerful, non-violent tool we have in a democratic society. We must not allow the power of the vote to be neutralized. We must never go back,” his website still reads.
Both houses of Congress agreed in a bipartisan vote last week to honor Lewis by adding his name to the proposed Voting Rights Advancement Act.
It was a nice gesture, but is not nearly enough. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act must become enforceable law.
The act proposes what the Supreme Court required to re-establish protection for all citizens. The law, rather than a federal bureaucracy, would spell out how state voting processes are to be reviewed and approved through federal oversight. States could not make changes that injure particular groups.
The House passed H.R. 4, this new voting rights act, decisively in December 2019. Now it languishes in the Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refuses to allow it a floor vote.
The right of every citizen to vote, regardless of color or economic standing, should have been settled in 1789. Allowing the arcane rules of the Senate to stand in the way of that promise is a travesty.
Many things have been made right in America’s quest to make its dream real for all since Lewis put his body on the line in the nonviolent battles for equal rights of the 1960s.
The Senate should make the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act at least one good thing to come out of 2020.
John Lewis represented the congressional district that covers most of the City of Atlanta and Fulton County, Ga. In the past several elections in Representative Lewis' district the confusion at and inadequacy of poling places caused huge lines and multi hour waits to vote, which were scandalous and widely reported on in the national press. Strangely, both Atlanta and Fulton County are majority African American as are the City Council and County Board of Commissioners who control the Board of Elections which is responsible for conducting elections in the City and County, including establishing the number of poling places and early voting sites, training the poling place workers and insuring the voting equipment works. Unfortunately, no voting rights legislation can make up for the incompetence of the people who are charged with conducting elections, particularly those who are the supposed beneficiaries of that legislation.
