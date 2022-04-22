Ketchum is at an inflection point.
Voters will soon determine whether it will retain its character and its characters in the play of mountain life. Or, in some shift of sensibility, will they allow the town to become a barren and joyless play of uninspired actors?
Ketchum’s existence as a lively community will be on the line May 17 when voters weigh in on whether to allow the city to collect a new local sales tax and use it to build and acquire housing.
The city’s draft Housing Action Plan is available for viewing or download online at www.projectketchum.org. It should be required reading for voters before they cast ballots.
It’s easy to spout theories and personal opinions that may not be well-founded. It’s a lot harder to deal with the facts of life in Ketchum these days. The facts are in the plan.
After voters read it, they should attend the open house at City Hall next Wednesday, April 27, 5:30-7 p.m., to learn more and provide constructive comments on the plan before it is finalized.
The plan is really the first time in its history that Ketchum has studied housing deeply and seriously. For decades it ducked its responsibility for housing, its leaders preferring to lay it off on the powerless Blaine County Housing Authority.
A joint city-county endeavor, the BCHA sounded good when it was created. However, with no real power, political support or savvy, it was doomed to fail to cure housing woes.
Thus, year after year, the problem grew. It is now a crisis for every business, government and nonprofit organization.
With no housing, recruiting new employees is impossible. The labor force has shrunk, with many workers driven from the valley by high housing costs and wages that can’t keep up.
Ketchum may look happy. Who isn’t happy surrounded by clean water, clean air and stunning mountains? But underneath its sunny veneer, the city is an unhappy place.
The prime strategy for employee recruitment now is cannibalization. Businesses are looking to hire people who have housing, but are already employed by other businesses.
Workers who want to settle down, have families and live their lives here are discouraged when they realize that wages won’t buy a home of any kind.
Research contained in the housing plan shows that the city lost some 335 long-term rental units between 2010 and 2019. The time period eliminates the chance that the number is skewed because of the pandemic population influx of 2020.
The plan estimates that to relieve housing pressures, the city will need to build, convert or stabilize between 660 and 980 homes over the next 10 years for low-to-middle income families.
This will require money. To get it, the city wants to increase the local-option sales tax that falls primarily on visitors. The years have proven that other options won’t get the job done.
The research in the draft Housing Action Plan is comprehensive and compelling. It well describes the housing chokehold that is tightening around the necks of businesses, workers and the local economy.
The real question before voters is whether they will rescue a gasping mountain town or tell authorities to get ready to draw a chalk line around its fallen corpse.
Should you feel the need to increase sales taxes on everyone who shops in Ketchum, then please decrease the sales tax which is subsidizing the Friedman Airport by the same amount. Expecting the locals to pay for this is garbage…We already charge 8 percent sales tax on a regular item in Ketchum…
The Housing Action Plan is a good blueprint for immediate and long term action to address our affordable housing shortage. We need to pass the LOT increase for housing on May 17th. It is estimated that 80% of the increase will be paid by tourists. As the saying goes, we need to live up to what we put down on paper. Housing has taken a back seat for too long, it will take the will of our leaders and the community at large to solve this issue. Those who misuse the facts are ususally the ones who are most comfortable with their housing. The 2022 Area Median Income for Blaine County for a family of 4 is $79,300, meaning housing costs (rent/mortage, utilities) should total no more than $1982 per month. There is nothing out there for this size family, and for smaller households it's worse. Too many are housing burdened.
Excellent editorial Precious little time left to educate about the urgent need for passing the LOT increase to fund housing. Voters need to ignore the specious arguments that preach ‘perfect’ solutions; we have been skating around solutions for decades, it's why we are facing this horrible worker housing shortage in the first place. Ketchum is slowly dying, restaurants first. Construction is stretched paper thin. Many businesses are more short-staffed than ever in our history. Recently arrived and non-resident super affluents Issuing grandiose statements on how to fix the problem? With ‘friends’ like that, Ketchum doesn’t need enemies. Let’s get real by shelving pomposity and getting the funds to fix the problem..
