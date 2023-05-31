Local voters in the May 16 elections in Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey repudiated the idea that workforce housing should have no place in their towns and that workers and their families should live elsewhere.
Voters weighed in with lopsided approvals for splitting revenue from the “1% for Air” local-option sales taxes down the middle to fund both tourism marketing and development of workforce housing.
In Sun Valley, 291 voters, or 85%, endorsed the split with 52 casting ballots against it.
In Ketchum, 577 voters, or 76%, supported it with 185 opposed. Voters also extended the tax for five years until July 1, 2028.
In Hailey, 727, or 85%, of voters favored the split with 125 opposed.
Vote margins like these are known as mandates.
Across the three cities, the new split will provide an estimated $2.1 million for air service and marketing and $2.1 million for housing annually.
In the 2021-22 fiscal year that ran from October 2021 through September 2022, businesses in Ketchum generated $3.1 million in “1% for Air” sales tax receipts. If those receipts remain steady, the city’s housing coffers may realize an annual infusion of $1.55 million a year.
Sun Valley could get $550,000 a year and Hailey could get around $79,000 a year for housing.
Now comes the hard part, figuring out how to best apply the money to acquire and build affordable housing. In the current real estate market, that’s not going to be easy.
Today’s cheapest one-bedroom condos are listed for $295,000 in Hailey, $479,000 in Sun Valley and $545,000 in Ketchum.
The cities should engage with nonprofit housing organizations, employers, existing homeowners, owners of commercial rental properties and developers to innovate and stretch the new tax dollars to maximize new affordable housing units.
The area needs housing now. The cities should not make the mistake of letting the housing cash accumulate in the belief that more affordable units will magically materialize at some future date or that accumulated interest will enable them to buy or develop more units, just at a later date.
They should not allow the precious funds to be drained by undue administrative overhead or unnecessary studies that end up on a shelf.
The new funding will not solve the area’s housing woes, but at least it will allow officials to get off the dime and look for solutions.
The election also should put to rest another question that’s been hotly debated by small groups of locals over mugs of coffee and beer.
That question was whether the area had been taken over by large numbers of new residents with the means to buy expensive local real estate and a NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) desire to push working people out of the valley and to see businesses shuttered.
The answer was a very welcome “No.”
Large majorities in each community clearly understood that workers make the ski lifts go ‘round and that working families energize the Sun Valley area. The elections gave the area’s small towns a chance to remain real and lively places populated by people who love them.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
