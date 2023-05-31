Local voters in the May 16 elections in Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey repudiated the idea that workforce housing should have no place in their towns and that workers and their families should live elsewhere.

Voters weighed in with lopsided approvals for splitting revenue from the “1% for Air” local-option sales taxes down the middle to fund both tourism marketing and development of workforce housing.

In Sun Valley, 291 voters, or 85%, endorsed the split with 52 casting ballots against it.

