Governments often fail to protect the health and safety of citizens during catastrophic weather events.
In reality, citizens often fail themselves by electing officials based on other promises, by letting officials off the hook and by keeping wallets shut tight for government expenses.
Last week, nearly the entire state of Texas endured days of no heat and burst water pipes because its power grid was ill-prepared for the record cold and snow event that moved across the southern U.S.
Such weather is rare in Texas, but not unheard of. Its energy-generating facilities and the grid that delivers power had not been weatherized.
Texas didn’t hook its power grid into those of neighboring states because officials had sold the idea that the Lone Star State could avoid federal regulations by going it alone.
Texas voters chose the officials who chose those options. They put themselves in dire straits.
The same voters are unlikely to hold Gov. Greg Abbott accountable for blatantly disingenuous remarks that blamed the Green New Deal, which isn’t even a thing. They are unlikely to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz for escaping with his family to Mexico and then making the excuse that he had warned Texans to get ready.
Texas’ suffering is not a one-off event. Bill Gates in his newest book on climate change warns that the world has, at most, three decades to avert it.
“If people think it’s easy, they are wrong,” Gates said in a recent CBS “60 Minutes” interview. “If people think it’s impossible, they’re wrong,” he added.
Adequate preparations will depend on ignoring ridiculous platitudes that this kind of catastrophe must never happen again. They will depend on acknowledging that the federal government is an essential part of the solution.
Craig Fugate, the well-respected former head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, cautions that planning always looks backward in the belief that any crisis is a black swan event. Instead, officials must plan for what could happen given that the world is dealing with what he describes as “climate changed.”
Gates and Fugate argue, and Texas proves, that there will be a huge price to pay in both dollars and suffering in the not-too-distant future if there is not adequate planning and funding now.
Voters can choose recovery on the cheap. They can continue to elect officials who promise less government and lower taxes. But when disaster strikes, and it will, they will have no one to blame but themselves for being left out in the cold.
Yes, our local commissioners are creating a future disaster for our community right now in terms of lack of energy security. No power got to the Hailey substation in Christmas Eve 2009 - we have had 12 years to install back up generators and batteries at all of our substations in the County, but it hasn’t been prioritized. Instead the commissioners voted to ad $23 million of charges on our power bills to underground distribution lines (which if no power gets to are useless) and to underground a transmission line for $4 million around the hospital. We don’t get any benefit because the two transmission lines are sited within yards of each other at buttercup rd, vulnerable to the same fire and ice storm conditions - there is no real redundancy. $23 million for nothing.
