Conscientious homeowners know that they must keep up with maintenance and repairs, or systems can fail fast.

It’s the same for the Blaine County School District that will ask voters next Tuesday, Aug. 30, to approve a 5-year levy that will cost taxpayers a total of $25 million to replace aging mechanical systems and repair existing school buildings. The pay-as-you-go levy does not include construction of new schools or facilities.

Repairs and replacements would include roofs, heating and cooling systems, bleachers and tennis courts. It would add LED lighting and fittings to bring facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

