Conscientious homeowners know that they must keep up with maintenance and repairs, or systems can fail fast.
It’s the same for the Blaine County School District that will ask voters next Tuesday, Aug. 30, to approve a 5-year levy that will cost taxpayers a total of $25 million to replace aging mechanical systems and repair existing school buildings. The pay-as-you-go levy does not include construction of new schools or facilities.
Repairs and replacements would include roofs, heating and cooling systems, bleachers and tennis courts. It would add LED lighting and fittings to bring facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Every school needs something.
The district Board of Trustees took pains to make sure that the levy is plain vanilla, not a banana split with chocolate sauce and cherries on top. It worked with professionals to winnow wants from real needs. It identified 60 that are pressing. The list is on the district’s website.
Maintenance will prevent sudden crises and lower future costs. There’s nothing like a leaky roof or a fire caused by a faulty system that has outlived its useful life to disrupt schools at the worst possible time.
If 55% of those voting approve, property taxes will rise by $34.90 per $100,000 of property valuation. On a $500,000 property with a homeowner’s exemption, this would be $130.88 per year.
Neither the state nor the federal government will fix local schools, so local taxpayers must. An Idaho Education News analysis published in February noted that state lawmakers haven’t asked for a statewide assessment of school buildings since 1993, which says volumes.
Voters should give a thumbs up to these practical and necessary repairs.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
