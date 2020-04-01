The new coronavirus hit the pause button on the economy and left businesses and workers in the lurch.
Last week, Congress passed a $2 trillion support package called the CARES Act to help them bridge the gap between vaporized incomes and the need to eat. Despite some fairly big flaws, it will direct cash into the bank accounts of everyday Americans and its small businesses.
That cash will help consumers pay for the necessities that are still being produced and distributed, including food. The one-time checks and extended unemployment payments approved might stretch to the end of the unknown weeks or months the lockdown must continue.
The act is a lifeline that offers some hope that the coronavirus won’t sink the economy even after most of its victims recover.
The support package is only part of the economic solution. The Federal Reserve System has already signaled the other part. As much cash as necessary will be pumped into the American financial system.
Historically, such an infusion would be a reckless invitation to runaway inflation. In this case, it is an appropriate use of the unlimited wealth of a healthy, stable federal system to right a listing ship.
This federal backstop may yet calm financial markets.
Once the pause button is released, the infusion could allow the debt-to-asset ratios of banks, insurance companies, hospitals, public utilities and government entities to return to normal. The CARES Act will give consumers time to catch up.
Will some fools take advantage of the situation and spend the government-provided cash frivolously? Probably. Will some people who don’t need help get it anyway? Certainly. Neither is any reason not to do what needs to be done.
There are no red or blue states, no 99 percenters or 1 percenters in this epidemic. There are only states and individuals that are hit by the virus or soon will be.
The federal government is always the lender of last resort in a major crisis—and this one is a whopper. We are all in this together. We all need help to get out of it together.
