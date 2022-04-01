The local economy has survived the damage inflicted by a variety of blows over the decades. What it is experiencing now is unprecedented and the outcome of the new normal is uncertain.
COVID-19 economic phenomena have elevated once pressing local issues into the critical zone. Like the virus, the issues have mutated quickly.
The question before the mountain towns of the Wood River Valley is whether they will survive as real communities of like-minded people who live here, work in local businesses, raise families, love the mountains and share that love with others.
When COVID hit and remote work suddenly became possible for more people than ever before, urban workers grabbed their laptops and headed for the hills—the ski hills. For the last two years, they have lived the dream of working before the lifts open, hitting the mountain for a couple of hours and a few thousand vertical and then finishing up the workday. Many simply decided that it was time to retire into lives they had only dreamed of.
The population increase has been a shot in the arm for local businesses that early on had feared a bleak future. But the increase has created new pressures that include skyrocketing housing prices and rents that are forcing many local workers to leave the area.
Without enough workers, businesses can’t survive. The oft-repeated thought that businesses should just pay people more doesn’t pencil unless customers pay more. Consumers who can get products shipped to them for less in the web economy simply won’t pay more. This has left brick-and-mortar retailers strapped for options.
Businesses like restaurants that need lots of employees to provide service can’t function without enough people. In November 2021, Sun Valley Economic Development reported that at least 13 local restaurants had closed, announced closing or were at risk of shutting down. Today, restaurants have raised prices, constrained menus and reduced hours of operation to try to cope.
Other service businesses are facing higher rents for commercial spaces—if they can find space at all. Affordable commercial space has disappeared almost as fast as affordable residential units and is putting many businesses out in the cold.
These pressures sometimes take their toll outside the view of the public. It can seem as though business closures are just part of a normal turnover as people come and go in mountain towns. The ones we see today are decidedly not part of any “normal” economic cycle.
If our mountain towns are to remain real communities and not hollow imitations, something’s got to give. That something is entitlement.
No one is entitled to life in mountain towns. One way or another it is earned. However, the global earnings of some are overwhelming the local earnings of the workers and businesses that make the valley tick. The answer is not to let the valley’s towns become lifeless luxury suburbs of Twin Falls with deserted downtowns. Where’s the fun in that?
The answer lies in setting aside entitlement and coming together to hammer out development solutions that allow businesses and employees to escape the economic pincers in which they find themselves and that maintain the charms of real life and real towns in the mountains.
