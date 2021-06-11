The cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley should vigorously pursue an increase in the local-option sales tax on short-term condominium rentals and earmark the increased revenue for use in the development of workforce housing.

Both cities should start that ball rolling now by earmarking this year’s increase in those receipts for new housing. It’s money neither city had anticipated getting.

For seven months through April in Ketchum, the revenue in that category was up 53% or $65,302 over the previous year.

When Ketchum city officials successfully lobbied the Legislature to approve the Resort Cities Local Option Sales Tax in the late 1970s, they made the case that it was a necessary tool to enable cities with small permanent populations to meet the infrastructure and service demands of seasonal surges in population.

Workforce housing is part of the infrastructure that keeps ski lifts turning and events rolling out in mountain towns whose economies rely on tourism. Thus, it is appropriate that local-option sales tax revenues be used to increase the housing supply within our cities where, unlike the county, water, sewer and transportation services already exist.

Both cities should move swiftly to get a ballot measure drafted and in front of voters to increase the tax on condo rentals and enable its use for housing.

The Sun Valley area is in the midst of housing’s perfect storm.

Area cities refused to deal with the obvious problem for decades. Then, the storm clouds gathered when the Legislature prohibited cities from regulating short-term rentals.

The pandemic triggered the storm when workers left urban areas for mountain towns and worked remotely. With high salaries, they gobbled up all the affordable housing.

The housing shortage is so critical that the Ketchum City Council seriously considered allowing workers to pitch tents in Rotary Park, use the public restrooms there and shower at the YMCA across the street.

Ketchum and Sun Valley are the sole outliers in a universe of major ski towns that addressed the housing issue with innovative regulations, taxation and development that produced workforce housing.

Ketchum’s tent-city proposal made national headlines. The vision of tented workers in the shadow of multi-million-dollar homes has made it a poster child for inequality.

It’s a dubious “honor” for a city where generations of elected officials bowed to lies and pressure that defeated housing.

It’s time to quit bowing, start taxing and fix the problem.

“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.

