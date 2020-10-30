Last week, President Donald Trump issued an order that could throw the federal government into chaos, leave agencies in shambles and put the nation on the road to fascism.
The order allows the president to pack agencies with political appointees beholden to his administration. It would strip job protections from civil servants and force them to hide facts that do not align with an administration’s political beliefs—or risk firing.
The order is cleverly cloaked in the dull dry title “Executive Order Creating Schedule F In the Excepted Service,” something that could easily be overlooked. It opens the door to the kind of corrupt political patronage that helped spark the American Revolution.
Americans made their abhorrence of fealty to despots clear in the drafting of the U.S. Constitution more than 200 years ago.
The Constitution requires United States federal civil service employees, like their elected and politically appointed bosses, to take an oath to support and defend the Constitution. It does not require them to swear loyalty to a president or to any president’s philosophies or political beliefs. It makes them accountable to the nation and the rule of law, not to an individual.
The oath is not coerced. With it, a civil servant swears “that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion.”
The constitutional oath revolutionized government by rejecting the European model of oaths to monarchs or dictators. It established a strong foundation for a clear-eyed democracy. It is a bulwark against wannabe dictators and fascism. It provides civil servants safety to provide facts to elected officials and the public without fear of partisan retribution.
Trump’s order would remove that safety for large numbers of federal employees.
The oath protects employees who provide nonpartisan expertise in everything from rocket science to highway engineering from being forced to twist facts to suit the aims or whims of politicians—and to leave the public in the dark.
Trump’s order chillingly echoes the mid-1930s sentiments that led to the Hitler Oaths in Germany in which public servants swore to be “faithful and obedient to the leader of the German Reich and people, Adolf Hitler…”
After Trump issued his order, Ronald Sanders, the head of the Federal Salary Council resigned in protest. In a letter, Sanders stated, “I simply cannot be part of an Administration that seeks . . . to replace apolitical expertise with political obeisance.”
Americans must urge Congress to overturn the order decisively to avoid putting the nation on a path to dictatorship and the unholy ignorance that comes with it.
"Our View" represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors.
