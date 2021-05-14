Ketchum’s experiment in creating affordable market-rate apartments for local workers just failed spectacularly little more than a year after it began.
Its failure should be a lesson burned into the minds of every elected official in the Wood River Valley.
A 36-unit apartment complex was the first to be built in the city in decades. It was enabled by a controversial ordinance that dispensed with on-site parking for units of less than 750 square feet to reduce the cost of development.
Planners concocted the ordinance and the City Council embraced it during Mayor Nina Jonas’ administration.
Things started out well. Tenants filled the complex quickly. Then, this month, the developer sold the complex.
Now that it is under new ownership, one of the complex’s 360-square-foot studio units is being advertised for rent at $1,425 a month on a national web site.
A two-bedroom, one-bath unit of 650 square feet is listed for $2,925 per month. Annually, this makes the rents $17,100 and $35,100, respectively.
At best, using standard financial guidelines, only tenants with incomes of $51,300 and $105,300 can afford the apartments at those rates.
U.S. Census Bureau data show that in 2019 dollars the median annual household income in Blaine County was $56,694. The number of persons per household was 2.75.
The people in that household today can just afford to squeeze into a place lacking even one bedroom in Ketchum’s now unaffordable “affordable” apartments.
Two years ago, this newspaper published an editorial titled “Removing parking won’t make housing affordable.”
It stated, “City leadership bought into the simplistic theory that just increasing the supply of smaller units and reducing the cost of construction by eliminating on-site parking would automatically increase the stock of affordable apartments.
“The theory posits that rents for smaller units without parking will be lower than other units and attract mostly working residents as tenants.”
The theory worked, for a while. It produced apartments with arguably reasonable rents. But the city had put nothing in place to keep them reasonable.
The theory worked just long enough for the apartments to morph from benefit to boondoggle. It’s not the fault of the developer or new owner. That’s the way a free market works.
The disappearance of affordable units is a huge loss at a time when workers are desperate for housing.
Neither Ketchum nor any other city in Blaine County should snooker itself and their citizens this way again.
"I'm still waiting for all those alarmed at our housing crisis to get on board with this proposal." Like since the days you were a county commissioner and saying the same thing! . . what's gotten done NOTHING .
Of the 36 apartments at Ketch I & II, 6 are deed restricted, income based-that's the only good news. It would have been worth it to get a group of investors interested in workforce housing (affordable housing has way more latitude) to buy this complex, and keep rentals "workforceable." An opinion piece this week by the BC Housing Authority Executive Director, calls for a Housing Investment Fund, to buy existing stock and/or build new housing. I'm still waiting for all those alarmed at our housing crisis to get on board with this proposal. We have a solvable problem, do we have the will to solve it?
(Where does the money for the "Housing Investment Fund " come from?)
