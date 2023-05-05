Just when it seems that 21st century people have uprooted generations of baseless old prejudices and stigmas, they too often pop up like noxious weeds.
Mental health has long been plagued by those weeds, but Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, just beat back a few of them.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It was established by Congress in 1949. It’s a good time to recognize Fetterman for opening a door on mental health that is too often locked and bolted.
In April, Fetterman, age 53, returned to his Senate seat after six weeks of treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
In February, Fetterman announced to the world that he was checking himself into the hospital and seeking help for his condition. It was a remarkable announcement by a public official who had been sworn into office for the first time just weeks earlier.
Instead of fearing political damage and enlisting his family and coworkers to try to hide his condition, he boldly owned it in the same way he owned a stroke that threatened his bid for election last year.
Experts have found that nearly one in three people experience depression following a stroke.
Moreover, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that in February alone, 30% of Idahoans and 32% of Americans reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder, slightly more than the percentage of people who have blue eyes.
When Fetterman’s depression set in, his chief of staff issued a public statement that said that the senator had experienced depression on and off in his life, but it had recently become severe.
Fetterman later told an interviewer that he had stopped getting out of bed, stopped eating, lost weight and stopped engaging with the things in life that he loves, including his family. He described how he felt as “indifferent.”
Fetterman held two elected offices prior to running for the Senate. He was the mayor of the rusting steel town Braddock, Pennsylvania, for 13 years and then the state’s lieutenant governor from 2006 to 2019. The candidate’s everyman style—knee-length shorts and a hoodie—endeared him to voters.
His openness and frank discussion about his depression and treatment should endear him to the rest of the nation.
He did what mountains of pamphlets and consciousness-raising campaigns could not. He allowed the world to learn about his experience.
With the help of medical professionals, he engaged his depression like it should be engaged, not as something unusual, scary or shameful that should be hushed up, but as a common physical ailment for which good treatments exist.
Fetterman is a public person, an elected official who represents thousands of people. His matter-of-fact approach acknowledged that times have changed since 1932 when the press hid the physical disabilities of President Franklin D. Roosevelt that were the result of the polio he contracted at age 39.
Fetterman is not the first senator or congressman to confront mental health struggles, but he may be the first high-profile elected official to talk about them early and openly.
Today, he is back at work and has introduced his first bill. He told reporters, “For now, I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works.
“This isn’t about politics. Right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”
Well said, well done and right on, Senator.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
