Minnesota and Montana deserve shoutouts from Idaho for supplying and inspiring two people whose lives intersect in the Wagon Days Parade.

The six enormous wagons of the historic Lewis Fast Freight are the reason for the parade. They would be gathering dust in a distant museum were it not for the efforts of this year’s Grand Marshal, former Mayor Jerry Seiffert, and the city of Ketchum. They could have ended up as kindling if Horace Lewis, a member of one of the city’s founding families, hadn’t kept them safe.

The parade’s story will come full circle this year when Seiffert leads it off.

Load comments