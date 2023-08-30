Minnesota and Montana deserve shoutouts from Idaho for supplying and inspiring two people whose lives intersect in the Wagon Days Parade.
The six enormous wagons of the historic Lewis Fast Freight are the reason for the parade. They would be gathering dust in a distant museum were it not for the efforts of this year’s Grand Marshal, former Mayor Jerry Seiffert, and the city of Ketchum. They could have ended up as kindling if Horace Lewis, a member of one of the city’s founding families, hadn’t kept them safe.
The parade’s story will come full circle this year when Seiffert leads it off.
Lewis was one of two sons of Isaac I. Lewis, who reportedly pitched the first tent in Ketchum in 1880.
Horace was born in 1858 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, grew up there and attended the University of Minnesota, according to the “History of Idaho” by James Henry Hawley published in 1920. At age 21, Horace moved to Helena, Montana, the state where his father was residing.
He came to Ketchum, worked in mining supplies and ran the Lewis Fast Freight company, which ran wagon trains over the Ketchum-Challis Toll Road.
It was a treacherous and narrow route hacked into a mountainside. Even a small mistake, a rockslide or lingering snowdrift could have sent 20 mules and heavily loaded wagons crashing down a precipice to the valley floor.
The wagons delivered supplies to silver mines in Challis, Clayton, Bonanza, Bayhorse and Custer and returned loaded with ore destined for a smelter in Ketchum.
A confluence of events took the mines from boom to bust, and the wagons went with them.
Enter this year’s Grand Marshal. Seiffert was born in 1939 in St. Paul, Minnesota, which lies directly across the Mississippi River from the rival city of Minneapolis.
In his late teens, a job on the Great Northern Railroad took him to Montana and earned him enough money to graduate from Macalester College in his hometown.
He didn’t make it back to the West’s mountains until after a trek through Africa, the Middle East and parts of Europe. A stint in the U.S. Army was followed by a banking career that included a revolution on a Caribbean island that ended peacefully.
He left banking for the mountains of Ketchum where he could hone his skiing, establish a western wear store and take up local issues.
Before he was elected mayor of Ketchum in 1975, people told him about the big wagons and a parade that had ended in 1968. He found them collecting cobwebs in a Sun Valley Company garage.
Rejecting all suggestions that the wagons should be mothballed in a Boise museum, Mayor Seiffert set out to raise enough money to care for and display them annually, as the Lewis family had demanded in exchange for donating them to the city of Ketchum.
He collected funds door to door and dollar to dollar. It worked.
The St. Paul man gathered enough support to preserve the Big Hitch legacy of the Minneapolis man and his family.
Horace Lewis died in 1911 at age 52. His headstone is in the Ketchum Cemetery along the parade route.
As he rides by this year, Grand Marshal Jerry Seiffert may want to tip his hat to the memory of the man, his family and their shared home state.
Parade watchers should enjoy the sight of the wagons, the 20 mules and their skilled handler who make hauling the Big Hitch and its cargo of history look easy. They should celebrate the twist of history that didn’t let the wagons get away.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In