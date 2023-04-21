This week’s batch of wanton and unprovoked shootings in the United States were just as shocking as those in the previous weeks and months with one difference: Three of them appear to have been sparked by fear.

In New York state, a man shot and killed a woman in an SUV that mistakenly drove up his driveway while in search of a friend’s house. He is being held without bail.

In Kansas City, Missouri, an 84-year-old man shot a teen who had been sent to pick up his younger brothers. The boy went to the wrong house and rang the doorbell. The man shot him through the front door of the house because he said he was “scared to death.”

