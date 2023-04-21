This week’s batch of wanton and unprovoked shootings in the United States were just as shocking as those in the previous weeks and months with one difference: Three of them appear to have been sparked by fear.
In New York state, a man shot and killed a woman in an SUV that mistakenly drove up his driveway while in search of a friend’s house. He is being held without bail.
In Kansas City, Missouri, an 84-year-old man shot a teen who had been sent to pick up his younger brothers. The boy went to the wrong house and rang the doorbell. The man shot him through the front door of the house because he said he was “scared to death.”
The shooter, who is white, posted bond and was released from jail. The victim is black. The shooter is a menace who should still be in jail.
In a Texas supermarket parking lot, a man shot and wounded two teenage cheerleaders after one of them mistakenly entered his car when she reportedly mistook it for her own. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
Missouri and Texas have “stand your ground” laws that have completely muddied the concept of self defense with a deadly weapon. It’s important to note that Idaho is one of the 27 states with such laws in place.
Prior to the passage of these laws, people who received professional training in self-defense were instructed that the legal “castle doctrine” allowed the use of deadly force only if an assailant had entered one’s home.
Stand your ground laws in some states expanded that area to include yards.
The changes have brought the country to the point where one man acted like it’s OK to shoot someone who rings a doorbell, another took shots at a car in his driveway, and another made being shot the consequence for mistakenly entering the wrong car.
It’s unlikely that all three of the shooters are mentally ill. It is far more likely that their actions were the result of rising fear of violence in America and poor regulation of gun sales.
There are far better ways to reduce the fear of violence than to sell more guns. A good first start would be to lower Americans’ fear of one another. We must find ways to turn down scared, turn up good firearms training for gun owners and keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.
Turning down scared won’t be easy in an age awash in instant news coverage that carries shock of a single shooting through the nation’s psyche at light speed. However, it could start with creative public education campaigns that can get heard over the gunfire and combat fear and prejudice in every state and city.
Increasing top-notch self-defense training, which includes training in legal constraints and judgment about what situations pose a mortal threat, should be easy. It should be required for every gun owner.
Keeping guns out of the hands of the psychologically disturbed will be harder. It will require voters to unite behind red-flag laws that give courts the ability to take guns away from the unfit, even temporarily. It will take state and national leaders, unlike those in Idaho, to relentlessly pursue passage of such laws.
Arming more Americans hasn’t made us safer. Just ask the families of the victims of these shootings. Turning down the scared and enacting smart gun laws will.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
