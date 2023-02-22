Fox News is embroiled in a dispute it claims is about freedom of the press. However, it may turn out to be more about money than news reporting in a democracy.

Last year, Dominion Voting Systems filed suit against Fox and individuals including Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, advisers to President Trump.

The defendants, Dominion said, had defamed and damaged its business to the tune of $1.6 billion by broadcasting the lie that its voting machines altered votes in the 2020 election.

