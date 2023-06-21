In our society, the trust and confidence of the people in government institutions is vital. The misuse of law enforcement to target political rivals has deeply eroded Americans’ faith in our institutions.

Conservative Republicans have always emphasized the need to preserve the delicate balance of power outlined in our Constitution. Misusing law enforcement to target political rivals undermines this balance and is antithetical to the American way. We need only look at the experiences of citizens in troubled countries such as Cuba, Russia and Nicaragua, where dictators routinely persecute their political opponents, to see how dangerous of a precedent this sets.

The American public has been inundated for six-plus years with endless allegations of criminal activity by President Donald Trump. The media and our government agencies worked hand-in-hand to spin a web of alleged Russian collusion by our President. These allegations were subject to extensive investigation, which concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish any criminal conspiracy, but not before the media and partisan politicos used it as a bludgeon to attack their key political rival. Not surprising, when Russian collusion fell apart, new allegations of criminal activity quickly followed.

