Gov. Brad Little stole the thunder and the win for better education funding from Reclaim Idaho on Thursday when he did an end run around a ballot-ready initiative that would have properly funded schools and paid for it with higher income taxes on corporations and the wealthy.
In the process, he let the latter off the hook.
Little put a bill before a one-day special session of the Legislature, which approved more money for schools, tax rebates and tax cuts for all.
He engineered a play to distribute the state’s $2 billion surplus as follows: $410 billion for education, $500 million in one-time tax rebates and permanent tax cuts of $150 million per year. The income tax rate will become a flat tax and drop to 5.8% for residents and corporations.
His bill earmarked $330 million per year in sales-tax revenues for K-12 schools going forward and $80 million for a new fund to support in-demand careers.
He rounded up unbeatable support before the short session and largely cut the public out of a process that normally would include days of hearing and debate.
Little’s aim was straight.
It’s a rare legislator who would oppose tax cuts in an election year or sit on a huge surplus while rejecting better schools in the state that ranks dead last in the nation in per-student funding.
The bill beat Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Initiative to the punch. However, what the Legislature passed in haste, taxpayers may regret in leisure.
The flat income tax will penalize poor residents, but benefit corporations. A House Democrat pointed out that a corporation will pay a lower tax rate on profits than the 6% sales tax Idahoans pay for food.
Little and the Republican Legislature will get the glory, but the real credit should go to the Reclaim Idaho group that fired up legislative laggards enough to get education funding over the goal line.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
