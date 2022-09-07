Gov. Brad Little stole the thunder and the win for better education funding from Reclaim Idaho on Thursday when he did an end run around a ballot-ready initiative that would have properly funded schools and paid for it with higher income taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

In the process, he let the latter off the hook.

Little put a bill before a one-day special session of the Legislature, which approved more money for schools, tax rebates and tax cuts for all.

