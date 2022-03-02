A week ago, war came to Ukraine. The price of war is usually paid in blood and tears by the soldiers and civilians who cannot stop it. This time, the rich and powerful in Russia can be made to pay.

President Vladimir Putin has been gaslighting the Russian people and the rest of the world, claiming Ukraine is part of Russia and that the breakup of the Soviet Union was an historic mistake he intends to correct. None of it made much sense except as justification for an invasion.

President Biden showed his foreign policy chops by not falling for any of it. He spoke plainly about what Putin was planning to do and what the West was willing to do in response to the unthinkable.

Wars historically involve opponents using physical destruction until someone surrenders. Biden has consistently spoken of a new kind of war, one that uses economic leverage through financial sanctions in place of military might.

The West is united in its commitment to inflict enough economic damage on Russia to make Putin rethink his aggression. Because the United States does not have to act alone, the West is able to make sanctions an historically powerful weapon.

President Biden spent the past year rebuilding America’s connections to its NATO allies. Diplomacy and positive personal relationships with European heads of state made the sanctions weapon a reality.

Sanctions will take time. Russia’s response has caused rising energy prices and an unstable stock market in the U.S. That is no reason, however, for America to waiver in its resolve to confront Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The sanctions will make Russia a poorer and meaner place to live for the Russian people. That is unfortunate, but perhaps it will also shift the pain where it belongs. Putin and his Russian oligarchs chose this war. Sanctions are being aimed to make them pay its high price.

To work, sanctions are being aimed directly at individuals. That is unprecedented, and necessary, but blocking access to a few bank accounts may not be enough. Instead, the world must take away any ability of these individuals to use their wealth.

The very rich move around the world as they please, ignoring borders. Sanctions should make them stay home. The U.S. and other nations should lock any visas that allow oligarchs and their families to leave Russia, to travel to their warm villas or peaceful mountain retreats. They should deny them permission to land their private planes or dock their yachts. They should make them stay home, with the Russian people, in a faltering economy.

Sanctions should also prevent any purchases outside Russia by targeted individuals. If the rich cannot use their money to buy comforts or escape because no one will sell to them, it won’t matter how anonymous or protected their assets are.

Sanctions can be a more effective weapon than military confrontation because they shift the burden of war from soldiers and civilians, who are powerless, to the rich and politically connected, who are not.

Accepting the pain of imposing them, which may include higher gas prices, is worth a try to avoid the larger danger of escalation that could drag the member nations of NATO into armed conflict.

