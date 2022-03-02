A week ago, war came to Ukraine. The price of war is usually paid in blood and tears by the soldiers and civilians who cannot stop it. This time, the rich and powerful in Russia can be made to pay.
President Vladimir Putin has been gaslighting the Russian people and the rest of the world, claiming Ukraine is part of Russia and that the breakup of the Soviet Union was an historic mistake he intends to correct. None of it made much sense except as justification for an invasion.
President Biden showed his foreign policy chops by not falling for any of it. He spoke plainly about what Putin was planning to do and what the West was willing to do in response to the unthinkable.
Wars historically involve opponents using physical destruction until someone surrenders. Biden has consistently spoken of a new kind of war, one that uses economic leverage through financial sanctions in place of military might.
The West is united in its commitment to inflict enough economic damage on Russia to make Putin rethink his aggression. Because the United States does not have to act alone, the West is able to make sanctions an historically powerful weapon.
President Biden spent the past year rebuilding America’s connections to its NATO allies. Diplomacy and positive personal relationships with European heads of state made the sanctions weapon a reality.
Sanctions will take time. Russia’s response has caused rising energy prices and an unstable stock market in the U.S. That is no reason, however, for America to waiver in its resolve to confront Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
The sanctions will make Russia a poorer and meaner place to live for the Russian people. That is unfortunate, but perhaps it will also shift the pain where it belongs. Putin and his Russian oligarchs chose this war. Sanctions are being aimed to make them pay its high price.
To work, sanctions are being aimed directly at individuals. That is unprecedented, and necessary, but blocking access to a few bank accounts may not be enough. Instead, the world must take away any ability of these individuals to use their wealth.
The very rich move around the world as they please, ignoring borders. Sanctions should make them stay home. The U.S. and other nations should lock any visas that allow oligarchs and their families to leave Russia, to travel to their warm villas or peaceful mountain retreats. They should deny them permission to land their private planes or dock their yachts. They should make them stay home, with the Russian people, in a faltering economy.
Sanctions should also prevent any purchases outside Russia by targeted individuals. If the rich cannot use their money to buy comforts or escape because no one will sell to them, it won’t matter how anonymous or protected their assets are.
Sanctions can be a more effective weapon than military confrontation because they shift the burden of war from soldiers and civilians, who are powerless, to the rich and politically connected, who are not.
Accepting the pain of imposing them, which may include higher gas prices, is worth a try to avoid the larger danger of escalation that could drag the member nations of NATO into armed conflict.
Testing... testing. Is IME really blocking my reply to this ridiculous op-ed?
This is one of the most ignorant editorials ever printed in the IME. Ignorant of history, ignorant of politics, ignorant of warfare, and some it, just plan factually incorrect. For example, the US often sanctions individuals. Many of them Russian. Biden hasn't done every sanction he can--even today the US will be buying as much Russian oil as would have been delivered by the Keystone pipeline. I am no retrumplikan, but Biden has thrown away the US energy independence that was so hard to get to and has made us prey to Putin and Saudi. The facts are that the US is no less dependent on hydro carbons today than it was last year or 20 years ago.
The shift has been from coal to nat gas and to solar/wind from nuclear. Check out the EIA for the facts. The cost of war is always borne by those least able to bear it. Does the IME seriously think taking an oligarch's yacht is really going to change the fundamental equation? Meanwhile, Ukrainians are suffering death and destruction. It is a matter of days before Kyiv falls. Kharkiv has probably fallen as I type this. Russian has unleashed vaccuum bombs and cluster bombs on civilians. Instead of immediately throwing every sanction at him, Biden waded into sanctions--that never works. He had months to prepare because Putin was clear on his intentions and we had that intel. Biden gave that intel to the Chinese, who, according the the NYT, shared it with Putin. Biden, and the EU, have failed to create an offramp for this war. Pity Ukraine.
Hmmm, what has happened in the last two years? Oh yes, there was/is a global pandemic. Exactly what policy by President Biden are you referring to? Oil is a private business.
Published: April, 2020
US oil firms expected to shut in far more production in May and June
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/29/us-oil-firms-expected-to-shut-in-far-more-production-in-may-and-june.html
Why does the USA buy crude oil from Russia ?
Because Biden gave up our energy independence and is afraid of losing the midterms as the price at the pump goes up toward $5/gal. The rule of thumb for gas price is roughly 5% the price of a barrel of oil.
Aside from strategic oil reserves, government has little control of gas prices. What policy changes are you so upset about, that “gave up our energy independence”?
We became energy independent in 2019, on day 1 Biden stopped all new oil leases on federal property and as a result existing leases were abandoned knowing they would not be renewed when they expire for at least the next four years. Biden shut down 35% of the American oil business. Jen Saki said this morning that 9000 oil leases are not being used, it is because they will not be renewed by the Biden administration. As a result of this we buy millions of barrels of oil everyday from Russia. So yeah we are funding this war on Ukraine.
https://www.instituteforenergyresearch.org/fossil-fuels/gas-and-oil/the-united-states-was-energy-independent-in-2019-for-the-first-time-since-1957/
Looks like Chuck do the research you could have done. Thank you Chuck. I am pretty upset that I/we/you are paying for Putin’s war. If we had approved Keystone we would have been paying the Canadians to save moose or salmon or something but certainly not murdering people.
When we import oil from Saudi Arabia, we help pay for a brutal regime that treats half its population like they can’t think for themselves. Every year they publicly execute people. But hey, some women can now drive if their male minder is in the vehicle.
When we import oil from Venezuela we prop up a regime that has destituted a once thriving country and forced millions to flee, creating problems for its neighbors.
And then there’s Nigeria. And how do we think AMLO finances his regime in Mexico.
Yes. American is far from perfect. But if we self generate our energy we only contribute to our own problems, not export them globally.
Hydrocarbons are not just bad for the planet—they finance brutal regimes and wars. Every single climate model comes to the same answer. The only way to mitigate global warming on any reasonable time frame is a combination of a carbon tax and rapid transition to nuclear electricity. We can’t build enough renewables fast enough, and total world battery storage isn’t enough to handle the state of Minnesota.
January 28, 2022
Biden outpaces Trump in issuing drilling permits on public lands. The widening gulf between the president’s policies on oil, gas and coal extraction and his initial promises has raised questions about his climate goals.
A year after pausing new oil and gas leasing, Biden has forged ahead with drilling and mining on public lands - The Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2022/01/27/oil-gas-leasing-biden-climate/
Being a sciolist is an ugly way to go through life.
The study of the economics of nuclear power has found it has never been financially viable, that most plants have been built while heavily subsidised by governments, often motivated by military purposes, and that nuclear power is not a good approach to tackling climate change.
Economics of nuclear power plants - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economics_of_nuclear_power_plants
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economics_of_nuclear_power_plants#Overview
Let me guess, you are also an expert in cold fusion, right?
svnative ? Biden can't declare this a win if he shuts down an entire business and then get sued and lose the lawsuit. A federal judge overturned his illegal executive action.
https://www.npr.org/2021/06/15/1006948814/bidens-ban-on-new-oil-and-gas-leases-is-blocked-by-a-federal-judge
Biden can't claim a victory selling permits if he loses a lawsuit that stopped his executive orders.
https://www.npr.org/2021/06/15/1006948814/bidens-ban-on-new-oil-and-gas-leases-is-blocked-by-a-federal-judge
Chunky, you can’t claim the U.S. lost its oil independence from something that didn’t happen.
Battery storage capacity is the technology of our future: cleaner, safer, sooner.
https://about.bnef.com/blog/global-energy-storage-market-set-to-hit-one-terawatt-hour-by-2030/
Cleaner and safer. Maybe. There is a shipload of battery powered cars that just sank in the Atlantic after they caught on fire. Cleaner maybe. Given battery life limits of 7-10 years and their high toxicity, we will need to figure something out on that. But sooner? Not soon enough to address global warming. In 10 years we only cover <4% of world energy need. In 10 years Africa’s energy demand will increase by 50%. Half from population growth and half from increase in watts per person as the standard of living gap closes. That’s why no model on global warming supports renewables as sufficient.
From the publication in the link below:
“This whole process, from the company choosing the site and design, getting them approved, the company issuing the COL and reviewing the COL takes about five years”…” According to the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), it takes about five to seven years to build a large nuclear unit.”
http://large.stanford.edu/courses/2017/ph241/park-k2/
12-years is on the optimistic side, with a forever looming threat of a Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, Fukushima, etc. disaster.
“That’s why no model on global warming supports renewables as sufficient”. Gee, sounds like you’ve read them all. The solution is not going to be some “Thanos” finger snap moment of a renewable energy world, which is why realistic models are directed to reducing carbon output to a sustainable threshold that can be achieved in time to save our pathetic species.
In one month the sanctions will start to take effect-
IN ONE MONTH ALL THE MAJOR CITIES IN THE UKRAINE WILL BE LEVELED-
Ukraine inherited a sizeable nuclear arsenal when the USSR broke up.
Ukraine didn't get to keep any of the nukes
In 1994 the Clinton Administration finalized a treaty that the Bush administration had started to remove all nuclear weapons from Ukraine. In exchange for giving up its nukes, Russia, UK and US guaranteed the territorial integrity of Ukraine. In 2014, Russia broke that treaty and invaded Ukraine, occupying Crimea and subsequently incorporating it into the Russian Federation. Instead of performing its obligations under the treaty, the US and UK imposed sanctions on Russia that have been in place ever since, while Ukraine has fought a low Level war against Russian finances trained and supplied separatists, many who are a Russian citizens. Looks like sanctions didn’t work in deterring Putin from his ambition for the rest of Ukraine. This should have been no surprise to anyone, as he has stated for years he would do it. Along with Moldova and Georgia.
