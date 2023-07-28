A Boise jury this week sent two strong messages to the rest of the country. Last week, a Kootenai County jury sent a third.
First: The people of Idaho will not tolerate threats, intimidation or defamation of innocent people.
Second: The people of Idaho will impose consequences prescribed by law upon those who engage in social terrorism on social media.
Third: The people of Idaho will not put up with organized bullies or threats of violence.
The first two messages are implicit in the Boise jury’s $52 million defamation judgement against far-right extremist Ammon Bundy, his colleague Diego Rodriguez and three associated groups. It put those who would emulate them on notice that they cannot post scurrilous lies on social media platforms without risking huge life-altering legal consequences.
According to court filings, Bundy and his allies had claimed that the hospital system “engaged in widespread kidnapping, trafficking, and killing of Idaho children” for financial gain.
They had declared publicly that they aimed to drive St. Luke’s out of business and ruin the reputations and careers of its CEO and one of its pediatricians.
St. Luke’s Health System sued Bundy and Rodriguez for their actions after the latter’s grandson was hospitalized because of malnourishment and placed into child protection.
The two responded by disrupting hospital operations, which led to a one-hour lockdown, and began an online campaign of harassment, defamatory comments and threats directed at the hospital and caregivers, according to court filings.
The Kootenai County jury delivered the third message when it found five members of a white nationalist group guilty of conspiring to riot, which is illegal in Idaho.
In June 2022, police arrested 31 members of the group packed in a rental van headed for a Pride celebration in a Coeur d’ Alene park. They were dressed in face masks and hats.
Police confiscated metal shields, a smoke bomb, weapons, shin guards, radios, megaphones and an operations plan.
A judge sentenced the offenders to five days in jail and fined them $1,000 each.
It will come as a shock for some that “free speech” isn’t a license to say anything about anyone or any organization in any place at any time. American law limits speech regarding incitement, defamation, fraud, obscenity, child pornography, fighting words and threats.
It should be less of a shock that conspiring to riot and aiming to interfere with other citizens who are peacefully exercising their rights under the law is a misdemeanor.
The juries’ decisions likely will be derided in the dark corners of the extremist internet as a government conspiracy to shut down anyone with unpopular views.
The jury verdicts should be flashing neon warnings to would-be defamers to think before they post and to stop before wielding computer keyboards and online videos as weapons to attack innocent people. They should be the bullhorn of justice at decibel levels that anyone planning a riot should be able to hear.
The jurors did their fellow Idahoans a service by sending the message that our state is not a haven for extremists, that the people of Idaho will not be intimidated by lawless bullies of any stripe and will wield the law in defense of innocent, peaceful and tolerant citizens.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
