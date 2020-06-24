Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw and the City Council need to address the results of the city’s experiment in allowing construction of small residential units with no on-site parking.
It has been two and a half years since the city zeroed out on-site parking for residential units of less than 750 square feet.
When the city changed its parking code in 2017, city officials threw around many theories about why such units would work well. A favorite was that residents of downtown could walk everywhere and wouldn’t need a car. Another was that small units would be occupied by Millennials. Adherents of that theory proclaimed that this generation eschewed car ownership and used ride-share services instead.
The only theory that made sense was that the removal of the cost of constructing on-site parking would be an incentive for development of small units. It was.
Very quickly after the city did away with the parking requirement, it approved development of 36 small apartments in two buildings on First Avenue. The units are now complete and being leased. Although the units are not yet fully occupied, the results of the first two theories are clear: They were wrong.
On any given evening on a block previously empty at night, 10-15 cars are parked. Many remain there during the day.
When businesses in the neighborhood fully reopen, there’s going to be a parking crunch. When the city moves its offices to a new City Hall a block away from the apartments, city staffers will have the pleasure of competing for parking spaces as well.
It’s easy to say, “So what?” when workers have to walk to get to their jobs. It will be a boon for purveyors of ice-grabber winter footwear necessary to get around on snowy sidewalks, right? But what will happen when apartment residents leave their cars on the street next winter?
The city prohibits overnight parking from November to April. This little legal gem isn’t in any rental agreements because the city didn’t require it.
If the city doesn’t address the issue, apartment residents can expect to waken to winter’s first big storm and find that their cars were towed to make way for snowplows. They will have to pay hefty fines and fees to liberate them.
Former Mayor Nina Jonas and members of the City Council that eliminated the parking regs—two of whom are still on the council—promised that the city would work out any parking problems that developed, specifically the issue of winter parking.
The summer solstice has come and gone with no solution in sight. Ticktock. The city needs a parking plan before the snow flies.
Turn that open pit on the edge of town into a multi level parking structure.
Why Hailey sometimes has as many as 8 cars in the front yard of a home. You can do better than that in Ketchum. How about the toys the Millenials bring with them. Maybe just shut down all towns in the valley to vehicles altogether putting parking lots around the perimeter and using bicycles and human-powered rickshaws to transport the elite. Maybe just park and walk to your destination. Oh and add a dozen more hotels so everyone can enjoy the mess created from poorly elected officials.
The leaders have listened to too many Tedx speeches that we do not need cars in town....
Excellent point. Millennials in our town need cars because they do what we all do - head to the outdoors as often as possible. I'm concerned about the paltry spaces being required of the new development on hot dog hill too. Most couples who occupy one unit have two cars. We'd better fix this fast.
