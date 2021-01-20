A verse of the state’s official song reads, “And here we have Idaho / Winning her way to fame.”
One Idahoan recently gained fame for storming the U.S. Capitol. This week, the Idaho Legislature came down firmly on the wrong side of discrimination, ageism and cruelty.
It’s the wrong stuff.
All were displayed in a big way when the Legislature struck down a request from Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, to amend previously agreed upon House rules. Her request aimed to allow lawmakers with “a physical impairment that places them at high-risk for serious negative outcomes such as permanent physical damage or death if they were to contract COVID-19” to be able to work and vote remotely during the current legislative session.
Davis was elected to a second term in November. She is also world-famous for winning multiple medals in the Paralympic Games.
Her Republican colleagues shot down the measure 11-49 on a party-line vote with no debate. Ten representatives were conveniently absent.
Davis and Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, who also has medical conditions that put her at high risk of serious complications if she contracts the virus, had sued the Legislature for ignoring their needs for health protections. To date, their suit has been unsuccessful. However, they aren’t the only ones concerned about working conditions there.
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, a 75-year-old retired physician, said he has absented himself from the House floor because of the risks posed by his fellow legislators who aren’t wearing masks. His age puts him in a high-risk category should he contract the virus. Many other legislators are at a heightened risk, too.
Working remotely in the age of COVID-19 is hardly a novel or radical idea. It’s life.
Following the vote, Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, told the Idaho Press, “She took an oath of office and when she ran for office, she knew what the rules were.”
In other words, disabled people need not apply.
Davis made the state proud when she medaled in the Paralympics. She had the right stuff. Her Republican colleagues shamed Idaho when they added to its list of the wrong stuff.
