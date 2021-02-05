The variants are coming.

Put on your crash helmets, here come the COVID-19 coronavirus mutations.
Three new variants have been detected in the U.S., and they reportedly spread 50 percent faster than the old version. If the virus were a car, instead of traveling at the Idaho freeway speed limit of 80 mph, it can now travel at 120 mph.
Even so, the Idaho Legislature wants to strip Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the state’s health districts of any power to impose emergency restrictions or to mandate safety measures in a pandemic. It wants those powers reserved to the Legislature, which regularly meets only three months a year.
With nearly a dozen pieces of legislation to do so rattling around the Capitol, it hasn’t settled on one yet. However, Republican lawmakers seem determined to do so.
One legislator has gone so far as to declare the pandemic over.
Gov. Little lifted an order this week that had limited the size of crowds. It looked like an attempt to placate legislators incensed by any limitations at all. It may placate them, but it will increase infections.
Republican legislators appear to prefer to let Idahoans make their own choices—the safety of others be damned. They don’t seem to care that the pandemic has hammered Idaho’s hospitals and health-care workers.
Witness the legislators, most of whom operate in the state’s Capitol with no masks.
Witness the Republican leaders that kept COVID-19 infections among staffers a secret.
Witness them ignoring a statement by a former St. Luke’s Regional Health System CEO and physician that there is an ongoing 95 percent chance that at least one legislator is infected and spreading the virus.
Witness them stuffing their ears to the call by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson “to end the political jockeying and untruths about emergency declarations and do what is right for the people of Idaho and our state’s economy.”
If there were real justice in this world, the legislators ignoring safety measures would not be eligible for a vaccine or for a hospital bed if they become seriously ill.
With Idaho’s legislative leaders not caring a hangnail about Idahoans’ health, is it any wonder that others are following their lead? That attitude has crept into Blaine County. It has left us once again with the highest infection level in the state per 100,000 people and put us at the “critical” level for infection, according to the county’s risk assessment.
To date, the scarcity of vaccines makes them like a Band-Aid used to stop blood gushing from a major wound. It would take only a little patience and common sense to slow the bleeding until vaccinations become widespread. Too bad that so many Idahoans don’t have any.
So, party on, COVID deniers. Rip off the masks. Give all your friends and relatives a big hug. Ignore the warnings, ignore the science—follow the leaders who tell you that there’s no problem.
Everyone else should play it safe, stay distant and keep trying to sign up for a vaccine.
The variants are coming.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ha, can the SV Co. please load the town up with more super spreaders to get the Ski day count up along with the corona numbers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In