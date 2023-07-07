There’s one poll question to which 99.9% of respondents will give the same answer: Do you want the planet Earth to grow so hot that it is uninhabitable by humans?

No one in their right mind would burn down their uninsured house, and humans haven’t yet come up with a way to insure against the loss of the whole planet. Moreover, humans are in charge of putting out the “fire” that is threatening their birthplace.

Electric vehicles will help, even though they are far from being the entire answer to the increasing change in climate that on July 4 this week produced what some scientists believe was one of the hottest days in 125,000 years.

Load comments