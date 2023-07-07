There’s one poll question to which 99.9% of respondents will give the same answer: Do you want the planet Earth to grow so hot that it is uninhabitable by humans?
No one in their right mind would burn down their uninsured house, and humans haven’t yet come up with a way to insure against the loss of the whole planet. Moreover, humans are in charge of putting out the “fire” that is threatening their birthplace.
Electric vehicles will help, even though they are far from being the entire answer to the increasing change in climate that on July 4 this week produced what some scientists believe was one of the hottest days in 125,000 years.
The federal government will send Idaho $29 million over the next five years to establish electric vehicle charging stations in key transportation corridors. The money is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed in 2021.
Idaho’s Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch voted for the act while Congressmen Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher opposed it.
A group of Idaho state employees already is in the process of deciding where to build the state’s first two charging stations along an interstate highway. It’s arguable whether these locations are the best for supporting electric vehicles. Nonetheless, they are critical steps toward a future in which Americans are not fouling the world’s nest.
At this point in their development, the utility of electric vehicles in the Northwest will not be found in long road trips. Even though electric vehicles boast ranges of up to 400 miles, freezing temperatures and cabin heating can reduce the range by up to 60%.
The utility of electric vehicles in Idaho will lie mostly in the daily commute or for errands around town. The average American drives 37 miles a day. Electric vehicles can easily fulfill this need.
Gas-powered vehicles in the U.S. contribute around 29% of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions, according to federal EPA statistics. Transportation produces more emissions than any other single industrial sector, and the U.S. contribution is the highest in the world.
Imagine the impact of cutting automotive emissions in half. Dropping 15% of total emissions doesn’t sound like much, but it would be huge in terms of slowing climate change. If two-car families changed out one car to an electric vehicle, it could happen fairly quickly. Businesses could lead the charge, pun intended, by buying electric vehicles for their local service fleets.
Even legacy automakers like Ford Motor Company are betting on an electric future. It created the F-150 Lightning, its first electric truck, and rolled it out in 2021. It sold 15,617 Lightnings in 2022 and has a years-long backlog of reservations.
These truck sales are good news for a nation that needs a cure for its addiction to fossil fuels, big trucks and SUVs.
Charging stations are the keys to the electric kingdom. Even some hotels in the region are installing them for their guests.
Scientists expect that hotter global average temperatures will continue. They have warned for decades that fossil fuel emissions are a big contributing factor in pushing temperatures upward and that unless the levels decline the planet will lose the ability to support life.
Astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man on the moon, described his arrival there as “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Electric vehicles may be the giant leap that keeps mankind alive long enough to find even better solutions for our overheated planet.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
The framing of the poll question in this article is stupid, without the context of the poll, how the question was presented and the other questions in said poll, the opening sentence is moot. Then we get an EV commercial pep talk, specifically for the Ford Lightning. I guess if you are a virtue signaling liberal the Lightning make sense but let’s discuss the usefulness of this particular EV. It has a range of 278 miles, but under a payload of 1400 pounds the Lightning loses 25% of its range. By the way the actual maximum hauling capacity of the vehicle is listed at 2,235 pounds. Simply adding equipment racks, toolboxes and equipment you will probably almost max out its load capacity. In the good old winter of the WRV you might not make it to the corner store. Note the gas powered F-150 can go 500 miles on a full tank.
Note Automakers use predetermined routes and precisely calculated loads to show their vehicles in the best possible light so before you run out and by a base price Lightning at $61,869 to virtue signal to your neighbors how climate aware you are maybe do some research. And I’m not even talking about the impacts to the environment mining the materials or the cost of human exploitation in the regions where these precious metals are found.
Was this written by a 10 year old?
How ironic for the IME, which promotes one of the environmentally dirtiest industries (tourism) calling for us to buy EVs. Do they believe their own BS?
@ Perry - "Charging stations are the keys to the electric kingdom. " - IME. Though relevant to tourism, the larger question for Idaho is will it trade the Snake's dams for wind power. More important to 5-B tourism is consolidating Friedman with a new airport north of the canyon and south of Shoshone. You're off-point with your comment, I think.
aye
