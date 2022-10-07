To the uninitiated, it’s a mystery why several thousand people gather every October to watch a few thousand sheep push and shove and stroll down Ketchum’s Main Street.
In 1996 when John and Diane Peavey decided to showcase what for them was just another day at work for their Flat Top Ranch operation, onlookers were sparse. Many wondered if the event would catch on. Some scoffed. Others dismissed it as an attempt to gloss over the impacts of the livestock industry on public lands.
Yet their sincere quest to educate the public about sheep, a history inextricable from human history and the culture that exists around them, reignited a nearly forgotten part of the modern human psyche that wants to reconnect with the basics of life: simple food, clothing, clean air, cerulean skies and sunshine.
It’s an intoxicating combination, especially in the wake of the receding pandemic.
During its depths, people who had never been concerned about where their next meal would come from suddenly found out that the farm-to-market-to-dinner-table process could be disrupted. They learned the phrase “supply chain.”
In supermarkets, shoppers sometimes found empty shelves, something they’d never seen or thought about before. They learned that wool clothing, blankets and upholstery fabrics didn’t just appear in packages but required skilled workers to produce, workers who often couldn’t go to work as the pandemic was raging.
The sheep confront festival participants with the roots of food and clothing production. They are also emblematic of simpler times. They conjure up periods when Americans seemed more independent and able to do for themselves.
Americans were tied to farms in the early 20th century. Today, they are tied to the demands of the glowing glass screens of cell phones and computers. Many are slaves to email. They try to get their minds around elusive digital ideas like the metaverse, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.
The Trailing of the Sheep Festival is a chance to disconnect from search engines and to tell Alexa and Siri to shut up. It’s a chance instead to listen to the rustle of aspens and the bawling of ewes in a chilly breeze.
Sheep aren’t driven by electrons, they’re driven by smart dogs who understand sheepherders, know their jobs and work hard at them. All in all, the scenes during the festival look idyllic, especially when viewed in gauzy historical hindsight.
But onlookers should make no mistake. Raising sheep is dirty work, work from which most modern Americans would recoil. Herding is a solitary, often cold and dusty pursuit that leaves muscles sore and hands calloused.
Sheepherders don’t close out the day with fancy hors d’ oeuvres and a nice chardonnay. Shearing is backbreaking. Birthing lambs and butchering are bloody.
The sheep and the people who care for them are outliers in a world controlled by efficiency experts and chemists, a world where factory farming is the norm.
The annual trailing of the sheep marks the change in season from summer to fall as they head for winter pastures. The explanation for its wide appeal lies in its plain, unmanufactured and earthy simplicity, a rarity in our complex world.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
