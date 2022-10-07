To the uninitiated, it’s a mystery why several thousand people gather every October to watch a few thousand sheep push and shove and stroll down Ketchum’s Main Street.

In 1996 when John and Diane Peavey decided to showcase what for them was just another day at work for their Flat Top Ranch operation, onlookers were sparse. Many wondered if the event would catch on. Some scoffed. Others dismissed it as an attempt to gloss over the impacts of the livestock industry on public lands.

Yet their sincere quest to educate the public about sheep, a history inextricable from human history and the culture that exists around them, reignited a nearly forgotten part of the modern human psyche that wants to reconnect with the basics of life: simple food, clothing, clean air, cerulean skies and sunshine.

