When the American democracy was founded, elections replaced violence as a means of gaining power, at least within the new nation. All agreed that in this new political system, the authority to govern, to make and enforce the rules, would be freely accepted and freely relinquished according to the will of the majority.

Winners would be granted power; losers would give up any claim to power. For both, there would always be another election, another chance to win or lose.

This system can only break down if there is concern that there might not be another election. It has worked for more than two centuries, until elections were transformed from politics into war.

