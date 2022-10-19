When the American democracy was founded, elections replaced violence as a means of gaining power, at least within the new nation. All agreed that in this new political system, the authority to govern, to make and enforce the rules, would be freely accepted and freely relinquished according to the will of the majority.
Winners would be granted power; losers would give up any claim to power. For both, there would always be another election, another chance to win or lose.
This system can only break down if there is concern that there might not be another election. It has worked for more than two centuries, until elections were transformed from politics into war.
In the 1950s, attorney Roy Cohn found the spotlight during the McCarthy hearings that were supposedly going to root Communists out of the government. Cohn, who ironically was Donald Trump’s mentor, believed that in all things, including politics, one should never give up, never back down and never stop fighting.
In the late 1990s, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich introduced a new level of political vitriol. There were not negotiations and compromise, only winners and losers. Democrats were not opponents but enemies to be destroyed. Any tactic was acceptable to produce a win for his Republicans. Constituents were at best an afterthought.
Roger Ailes believed news was nothing more than propaganda and entertainment. Fox News became his weapon to avoid ever losing to those whose ideas he didn’t like.
Donald Trump, the most recent and most egregious actor, finished turning the political arena into a theater of war. His refusal, unlike the others, to accept his election loss has forced all of America’s voters onto the battlefield.
A majority of Republicans on national and statewide ballots in the upcoming midterm elections are election deniers. Candidates who won’t accept that their side lost the last election want to be put in charge of the next one.
Eight election rejectors will become the heads of election oversight committees if Republicans win back the U.S. House of Representatives next month, according to a county by The New York Times.
Congress, in bipartisan votes, passed the Electoral Count Act. This reform will make it harder for losers of a presidential election to use the certification of Electoral College votes as a way to avoid giving up. It is only a small victory.
The thing about war is that it goes on until the loser chooses to stop fighting.
America’s democracy is at war. It seems unlikely that the losers of the last presidential election are going to stop fighting.
Voters must become that rare example of making them stop. Vote against those who reject the last election. Vote as if having the next one depends on it, because it does.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
