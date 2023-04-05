In the last few years, the Idaho Legislature has worked hard to make the state the worst in the union. It is probably already on the podium.
The evidence is piling up.
Idaho levies sales taxes on food.
What kind of Scrooge demands that the poorest pay the same tax as the richest just to eat?
By weight, people consume similar quantities of food. The state rebates about $100 per person, but to get it requires filing a tax return or a different form. Worse, at today’s prices, the rebate doesn’t come close to a refund of the tax on food.
Idaho is a laggard in early childhood education. It hamstrings preschoolers.
Even though research shows that kindergarten improves student achievement, the state doesn’t require and doesn’t fund kindergarten. Of 156 school districts, 97, or 62%, offer either half-day or full-day kindergarten paid for with local and federal money and private grants, according to Idaho Education News.
Idaho lawmakers are suspicious of public education. They refuse to shoulder the burden of fully funding public schools, but they want to restrict the ability of local voters to do so.
The Legislature just knee-capped school districts’ chances to pass much needed bonds and levies by eliminating a key March date for elections. This leaves dates open only in late May, late August and early November.
Idaho loves its guns more than the lives of innocents.
Its entire congressional delegation has failed to push for new laws to help prevent mass shootings by keeping guns out of the hands of killers. Senators and representatives remain quiet when children in schools and adults in houses of worship are murdered elsewhere.
It is legal to carry weapons openly in Idaho and this year the Legislature toyed with the idea of lifting a ban on private militias.
Books are suspect in Idaho. Lawmakers are trying to ban some of them in libraries.
The latest attempt that is close to passage would allow patrons to punish public and school libraries with $2,500 fines if they contain books that may be “harmful to minors.” The definition of “harmful” is so broad that it could even ensnare the classics.
Idaho lawmakers are unconcerned about the consequences of the state’s draconian abortion ban.
It allows doctors who perform abortions to be sued for up to $20,000 per violation. Unswayed by reports of doctors leaving the state and the decision of two hospitals to stop delivering babies, the Legislature just doubled down and made the ban even worse.
It sent a bill to Gov. Brad Little’s desk that would criminalize transporting a pregnant minor to another state for an abortion without parental consent. The bill makes no exceptions for pregnancies that result from incest or rape. Violators could face two to five years in prison.
The bill would also allow civil lawsuits against abortion providers in other states. Its ramifications are so unclear that the Washington legal advocacy group Legal Voice has advised that state’s abortion providers not to travel to Idaho to avoid any potential jeopardy.
Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador piled on in the waning days of the Legislature with an opinion that abortion pills are illegal under the abortion ban and that suppliers may be criminally prosecuted.
Idaho lawmakers and the governor regularly refer to “the great state of Idaho.” The phrase needs a word added to make it read, “the late great state of Idaho.”
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In