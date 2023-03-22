The fight over ugly ended in Ketchum decades ago and, barring the arrival of some kind of economic desperation, it will remain settled.

The debate emerged again last week when the Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the design of a proposed building on the Perry’s Restaurant site.

The ability to review proposed commercial buildings began with the arrival of the Idaho Local Land Use Planning Act in 1975. It generated heated debates in the city of Ketchum over whether the city should impose a standard architectural style.

