The federal disaster relief received by businesses to date will not come close to keeping the nation’s economy from going splat. Unless Americans are willing to face social and economic wreckage on a scale never seen before, more is needed.
The COVID-19 coronavirus leveled the travel and recreation industry. Lockdowns pinched off the Sun Valley area’s economic air supply in mid-March. Businesses are gasping for breath.
Lockdowns were a blow that people were willing to take to save lives—and save them they did. However, like untold thousands of vacation destinations, the Sun Valley area will continue to take a beating until a cure is found and delivered.
Domestic airlines are on federal life support. Hotel reservation forecasts are above zero, but will not come back to normal levels soon. Big events and conferences remain canceled.
Federal disaster loans, payroll protection plans, unemployment benefits and stimulus checks from the federal government have provided welcome relief. Even so, all have expiration dates, but the coronavirus does not.
It is tempting to pin hopes for economic revival on the gradual business reopenings that have begun. However, few businesses are likely to return to their former robust selves any time soon. Without more help, many will not survive.
Businesses are not like the legendary Phoenix that rose from ashes. Restarting from scratch takes assets and money that businesses will lose entirely if forced to close permanently.
Federal elected officials have a choice. They can help fund sputtering businesses and pay employees. Or, they can shoulder the costs of unemployment benefits, Medicaid for those who lose health insurance and food stamps.
Both Democrats and Republicans know it would cost less in the long run to keep businesses afloat.
The alternative is to let businesses die and eradicate jobs workers could return to when the pandemic ends. If that happens, the pace of long-term recovery will be glacial.
Lawmakers have plans on paper with encouraging names—the Paycheck Guarantee Act, the Paycheck Security Act and the Rehire America Plan—that would keep businesses alive. The price tag of the most generous is $600 billion, but its benefits would outweigh the costs.
Lawmakers should move fast and stop COVID-19 from strangling the Sun Valley area and other vacation destinations. Businesses need more help now to keep the beating from becoming fatal.
Ketchum/Sun Valley are no longer a great vacation destination. Too many people coming to this small community destroy what was once a great place to visit. It gives a good reason not to come here. Tourism is not sustainable and emission of greenhouse gases and waste generation escalates. The future of Ketchum/Sun Valley may be short unless all growth is stopped.
you know whats taking a beating??? social security for all you 50 yr olds....it"ll be depleted by the time you get to retirement age ..... why are we still paying into something we know we won"t get back? stay tuned
And "Captain Crazy Pants" AKA Dementia Don along with Moscow Mitch want to gut it even further.
