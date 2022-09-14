Firefighting is not just a job; it is a calling. If it were not for those who answer the call, Blaine County would be a far less hospitable place.

Firefighters have saved the county and its cities from major conflagrations many times. In a changing climate, they are critical to keeping our communities habitable and alive. Residents and visitors owe them a debt that they can never repay for saving their homes, businesses and recreation spots from total destruction.

Firefighters don’t do it for the money. Why would anyone think that breathing smoke-filled air with often unknown substances, getting average wages and facing the daily possibility that you could be consumed by flames is a great job? Wildland fighters even get the “perk” of getting to sleep on the ground every night.

