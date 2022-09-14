Firefighting is not just a job; it is a calling. If it were not for those who answer the call, Blaine County would be a far less hospitable place.
Firefighters have saved the county and its cities from major conflagrations many times. In a changing climate, they are critical to keeping our communities habitable and alive. Residents and visitors owe them a debt that they can never repay for saving their homes, businesses and recreation spots from total destruction.
Firefighters don’t do it for the money. Why would anyone think that breathing smoke-filled air with often unknown substances, getting average wages and facing the daily possibility that you could be consumed by flames is a great job? Wildland fighters even get the “perk” of getting to sleep on the ground every night.
Firefighters have saved our area’s bacon many times. Last Saturday evening was one of those times when flames engulfed the 26-unit Limelight condos on Warm Springs Road in Ketchum.
The fire left the condos charred, collapsed and uninhabitable. However, without the Ketchum Fire Department’s four-minute response time and the support of other fire departments, it could have been much worse. Sparks could have ignited other residences in the closely packed neighborhood, or heaven forbid, spread to the tinder-dry, thickly forested slopes of Bald Mountain.
Federal wildland firefighting crews have been working since Aug. 12 to curb the Ross Fork Fire whose 36,000 acres to date have consumed a couple of buildings, threatened Smiley Creek Lodge and burned to the edges of Alturas Lake on the north and through the headwaters of the Salmon River.
Winds have driven it to the southwest of Galena Lodge. Only the knowledge and skills of the teams on the ground and in the air have kept this latest monster at bay and from moving faster.
Firefighters often engage the flames unseen and unrecognized. They deserve more than words of thanks and social media shoutouts.
Citizens must say thanks in ways that count like donations to fire-support organizations and directing generous amounts of tax money for good pay, benefits and equipment to firefighters.
We must let them know how much we value and appreciate the dangerous work they do when they answer the call and save us from one of the deadlier forces of nature.
