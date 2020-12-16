None of this is normal. Normal would be taxpayers getting the results they ask from the representatives they pay to do the jobs they were elected to do. Something else is happening now.
Republicans in Congress are not passing, or even debating, ways to help the Americans who are suffering because of the pandemic. In simple terms, they are not legislating. Instead, they are spending their time pursuing some kind of crazy and dangerous mind-meld with defeated President Donald Trump.
Last week, 126 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, which included Idaho Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, 17 state attorneys general and several Idaho Republican elected officials, including Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, 15 representatives and three senators, joined in a misguided effort to overturn the votes of millions of people in four states won by President-elect Joe Biden. Keep in mind that every audit, recount and federal investigation has verified both the accuracy of the results and the security of election processes.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden upheld legal norms about states not messing in each other’s business by declining to sign on to an amicus brief.
“As is sometimes the case, the legally correct decision may not be the politically convenient decision,” Wasden wrote. “But my responsibility is to the state of Idaho and the rule of law.”
The U.S. Supreme Court summarily and unanimously rejected the vote nullification effort. That guardrail notwithstanding, it is unacceptable that elected officials, sworn to honor peaceful transfers of power, are willing to support a naked attempt to disrupt normal election processes to placate a losing candidate.
While Washington Republicans are spending their time and energy on Trump’s latest foolhardy but dangerous attack on democracy, their lack of legislative accomplishments is proving that they couldn’t run a lemonade stand much less a country.
Last Friday night, up against a looming deadline that would have shut down the federal government, again, Congress passed and Trump signed a one-week government funding extension. One week.
They have not found a way to use the massive wealth of America to deal with the financial crisis in which millions of Americans are trapped. Nor have they faced the horrific truth that the failure of presidential leadership has left America with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world and more people dead every day than on 9/11.
Those elected to represent us must show at least some loyalty to the Constitution, to the norms of democracy and to the needs of the American people. If they can’t do that, taxpayers should demand a refund.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Are you blaming Trump for the corona virus. Do you remember what Trump was doing as the Chinese were sending this virus around the world? He was being impeached for asking the Ukranian president what was going on, that we now know was true, with Joe and Hunter Biden. At the same time Cuomo was sending sick patients to nursing homes, killing more the 10,000 people, Trump was cancelling flights from China. When Pelosi and DiBlassio were telling people to party in the streets, Trump was closing down travel from Europe. All while being impeached by insane democrats trying to deflect from the Biden's crimes.
biden,harris,nancy,and chucky should all be taking out and strung up and throw in obama and get rid of the bunch
Russia Russia Russia was all Nancy and Chuck could think of while Trump was being a Xeno and stopping flights from China. What are joke you are!
The ME is now right in line with MSNBC. The only facts that matter are those from the left. Why did Pelosi shoot down stimulus before the election? something would have been better than the nothing she has delivered.
I wrote about ten years ago if you want to know what the Wednesday editorial would be, all you had to do was watch MSNBC on Tuesday. Don't know if that is still the case. Have up on watching the paid liars at MSNBC at about that time.
Somebody call the Waaaambulance!!!! for ME editorial board. Since this is an editorial, fact checking is not required. Actual news organizations reported in October the Whitehouse offered a $1.8 trillion package that San Fran Nan walked away from.
Blahh Blahh Blah...Dems has been dragging their feet, stonewalling the Trump administration at every turn, a weak impeachment attempt, loaded the first stimulus package with billions of dollars of BS projects not related to corona virus or corona virus relief. If you are going to call one side out over the other at least have your house in order...Both Parties are to blame.
I agree..... Apparently this person is completely biased and has not done research of what the Democrats are trying to jam in there. Do they even know what Nancy Pelosi is doing???? Almost laughable .... Its the republicans fault....thats funny
"The massive wealth of America" is a 27.5 trillion $ national debt.
