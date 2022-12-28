Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently gave $100 million to support Dolly Parton’s charities. Hundreds of the world’s other richest people have signed the Giving Pledge, a promise to use their wealth for good causes. To fund good causes for everyone, giving should also include paying taxes.

As of Dec. 17, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index estimated Bezos’ fortune at $111 billion.

Lists of billionaires are a bit of a game because total wealth depends on the price of stock, but the overall picture is one of lots of billionaires and the number is growing. Many try to avoid paying taxes.

