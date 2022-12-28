Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently gave $100 million to support Dolly Parton’s charities. Hundreds of the world’s other richest people have signed the Giving Pledge, a promise to use their wealth for good causes. To fund good causes for everyone, giving should also include paying taxes.
As of Dec. 17, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index estimated Bezos’ fortune at $111 billion.
Lists of billionaires are a bit of a game because total wealth depends on the price of stock, but the overall picture is one of lots of billionaires and the number is growing. Many try to avoid paying taxes.
When CBS Morning News reported Bezos’ gift and his pledge eventually to give away most of his fortune, anchor Gayle King responded with admiration for his generosity. Her comments were appropriate and predictable.
Anchor Tony Dekoupil, however, set his co-anchors back when he suggested that Bezos could just write a check to the U.S. Treasury to help the whole United States.
But Parton does a lot of good, King pointed out. There were dismissive snorts about the government just wasting it.
Dekoupil was onto something. Bezos made his fortune because the internet exists. It exists only because U.S. taxpayers paid for the government research, technology and scientists that made it happen. Because it was developed with public money, the government made internet technology available to private companies and individuals like Bezos who then made their fortunes using it.
It is easy to default to the idea that “private is good, government is bad.” It is easy to default to “government is inefficient and bureaucratic and expensive.” It is easy to default to private enterprise is always better than public works.
It is easy to default to wrong assumptions. For capitalism to work and for societies to function, centralized government and the taxes it collects are essential.
Assembling tax dollars into large pools of money builds the roads, airports and harbors that allow goods and services to move from factory to customer. Government gives companies the common systems of weights and measurements, the financial structure and the laws that enable private operations to make profits.
Taxes funded the research and the regulations that ensure that typing google.com into a search bar will bring up the image customers expect on their digital screens. Bezos, like every other billionaire, owes at least part of his wealth to the government’s ability to collect taxes.
From those to whom much is given, much is expected, including contributing the same share of income that their employees and customers do.
Billionaires who want to contribute to good causes can start by paying their fair share of taxes.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
US Federal Budget can be found here: https://www.usa.gov/budget
I think the editorial board should read the budget of the US. The central government is primarily a wealth redistribution machine, not an investor in infrastructure. The US redistributes more wealth than Scandinavia. And the apparent need goes up every year—certainly the budget does. Perhaps the purpose of government should be more focused on creating the kind of economy where such massive redistribution is not needed? A focus on decent paying jobs and great education? We spend a shockingly small portion of Federal money on these.
Democratic politicians and the IME like to use the phrase “pay their fair share” when trying to stoke class resentment as a political weapon. But what is their fair share? According to the IRS the top 1% of earners made 22% of all income in 2020 yet paid 42% of federal income taxes. The top 5% of income earners made 38% of all income but paid 62.7% of all federal income taxes. It seems to me that the high earners are already paying more than what is fair as a mere 5% of the taxpayers are paying more than 60% of the bills.
The top 1 percent paid a greater share of individual income taxes (38.8 percent) than the bottom 90 percent combined (29.2 percent).
The top 10 percent paid 70.8 percent of all income tax.
The top 50 percent of all taxpayers paid 97 percent of all individual income taxes, while the bottom 50 percent paid the remaining 3 percent.
I’m no Bezos fan but what they heck are you talking about?
