It is unsettling to realize that 13 Americans allegedly were engaged in a plot to kidnap and kill a sitting governor. It is an outrage to hear a sitting president both fail to condemn the plotters and imply that the governor brought it on herself.
The plotters, some who had ties to a group called Wolverine Watchmen, convinced themselves that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a threat to their freedom as Americans because she was doing the job for which she was elected by the voters of Michigan.
Domestic terrorists have used such delusions to justify extreme violence before. Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people when he blew up the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma in 1995. After conviction, he was executed in 2001.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took the plot against Whitmer seriously. So did the FBI, which had opened its investigation based on Facebook postings and carried out the undercover work that resulted in the arrests on federal charges.
The men arrested had been training, arming themselves, testing improvised explosive devices to use as diversion, and developing details for a show trial and execution after the “snatch and grab.”
These acts were crazy and criminal. There is no other way to say it.
President Donald Trump must bear some responsibility for incitement of such acts. After ignoring the contagious nature of a virus that humans have never faced before, he repeatedly verbally attacked governors and mayors elected by their own voters.
The fault of those elected officials was that they are Democrats. Trump did not call them opponents in political races with public policies different than his Republican Party might support. He deemed them enemies of America.
He tweeted some months ago that the people of Michigan needed to be “liberated,” implying that Whitmer was some kind of autocrat rather than the duly elected executive of her state.
Following last week’s arrests by federal agents, he ridiculed Whitmer for failing to “thank” him personally. He neither repudiated the plotters nor suggested that their actions were fundamentally un-American.
Using the presidency to target office holders of the other party, men and women duly elected by the voters, tears at the heart of America’s democracy. Last week’s arrests in Michigan prove why a presidency based on this assumption is an outrage.
"Domestic terrorists have used such delusions to justify extreme violence before."
Funny how the paper left out the two biggest terrorist groups in our country today, could it be because BLM and ANTIFA are both liberal left wing organizations?
"White Supremacist extremists will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland' -DHS (Dept of Homeland Security)-Oct 6. Maybe think about getting your news from anywhere other than Fox.
