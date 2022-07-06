In the game of politics, the majority wins and sets its agenda. The minority gets a seat at the table. At least it works that way unless the minority holds the power to rig the game.
Americans are frustrated. Their children are gunned down in school. Family funds are being drained by inflation not seen in decades. Summers bring smoke in the air and evaporating lakes. And the government in Washington D.C. seems unable to do anything to help.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has spent a lifetime in government. The people of Kentucky, or the rest of America for that matter, have not been top of mind.
As Republicans have become stuck in minority positions, McConnell has become the poster child for finding ways to advance his agenda regardless of norms or the public interest. Last week, his use of this power was particularly brazen.
After more than a year, senators from both parties were nearing the finish line on the $52 billion United States Innovation and Competition Act that could rein in China and help American companies, especially in the domestic semiconductor industry. McConnell threw up a giant stop sign, tweeting that he would not allow the bipartisan bill to go forward unless Democrats stopped “pursuing a partisan budget reconciliation bill.”
McConnell cannot filibuster a budget reconciliation bill that would limit the ability of drug companies to set prices. So, he has decided to hold hostage a bi-partisan bill to strengthen America’s tech industry against an increasingly aggressive China.
Democracies depend on two values. First, the majority rules. As important in the preservation and functioning of a democracy is the second value: protection of the minority. The majority cannot use its power to usurp the rights of the minority.
America’s problems with government today are not political. They are structural. The Constitution, legislative procedural rules and complex election laws too often allow the minority to rule. Rather than needing protection, the minority now should be reined in.
The Electoral College and two senators from each state no matter the population give outsized power to a small number of voters. The Senate’s filibuster rule gives ten senators power over the other 90. Super-majority requirements, intended to ensure that most of the people will favor a new law or tax, allow a minority that votes no to control everything.
Nothing is happening in Washington these days because the Senate cannot act unless McConnell wants it to act.
The most immediate solution to the structural problems is elimination of the Senate filibuster. McConnell isn’t likely to give up hostage taking.
Voters should elect only senators who will agree to call a halt to that game and re-establish majority rule.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
It will be interesting to see if IME is still singing this tune after the mid-terms. Yeah right. Go ahead and get rid of the filibuster. Idiotic. But hey, do what ya gotta do. I wonder how much the republicans will be able to accomplish in the next six years if there is no filibuster to stop them.
Dems have just a few short months left to try to give us policies, any policies please, that actually benefit Americans. Biden is releasing our strategic oil reserves and sending them over to Europe and Asia. Our reserves are now down to the lowest level since 1986. Go team. What more do the dems want to do to us? Kill babies and take our guns away? Coordinate with Big Tech to track and spy on us without warrants? Poison us with Big Pharma? Use the FBI to commit an attempted coup to usurp a sitting duly elected president? Open our borders? Sue the State of Arizona for requiring voters to be actual citizens of the United States? Oh right. They're already doing these things.
And McConnell is history by the way. It's highly doubtful that he will be elected Majority Leader again when Trump's reps win congress. It's a brave new world. IME, you have no answers for what is coming.
Isn't 2sense just Commonsense renamed after being banned? Same GARBAGE!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In