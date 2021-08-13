This summer has been out of sync, out of tune and out of sorts.
Blame it on the unprecedented heat domes, 90-plus-degree days, drought, shrinking waterways, dying fish, smoke and the day when a sinister orange-black sky blocked the sun so completely that it became midnight at noon.
All of this has been unsettling. It’s probably no wonder that too many people in the Sun Valley area have behaved poorly this summer. But unsettled or not, the behavior is difficult to excuse.
Climate change and the pandemic may be disrupting not only the weather and daily life, but the once calming connection between people and mountains.
Residents can’t quit talking about the long list of astonishing behaviors they’ve seen up and down the Wood River Valley. Rude and dangerous actions seem to be at levels never seen before. Everyone has a story of some near-disaster or outrageous incivility.
They are not imagining things.
Hailey Police Chief Steve England reported this week that the 901 traffic citations issued through June this year exceeded the total number issued in 2020 and are on track to top the 1,100 issued in all of 2019. Officials say that the city has been inundated with complaints about speeding and bad driving.
Not only are people driving poorly, they are biking, hoverboarding and riding electric scooters erratically.
Drivers have barely averted hitting cyclists who ignore all rules of the road, even on Ketchum’s crowded Main Street.
Cyclists have narrowly missed colliding with other riders who fail to give warning when passing from behind, leaving them both in danger of injury from a misplaced elbow or a wheel wobble.
Some days, the paved Wood River Trail is a travel-at-your-own-risk experience with a chaotic mixture of electric-assisted conveyances, strollers, kids, dogs and the occasional deer or elk wandering across.
It is a wonder that no lives have been lost in the summer’s vehicular scrum.
It doesn’t have to be this way. People blasted out of the pandemic year of confinement by coming to the mountains. Instead of taking their built-up angst to the trails they’ve taken it to local streets, paved paths, restaurants and stores.
There are better places to shed frustration and irritation. Steep, long, easy and difficult trails lie within minutes of every home, condo and hotel room in the valley. Spas, yoga and meditation classes are easy to find.
Peace of mind is just a heart-pounding climb, a delicious amble or a guided class away. Calm can be easily claimed.
It’s time to lower the temperature and stop the fuss. It’s time to take the angst off the street and restore the magic of our mountain towns.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Everyone has a story of some near-disaster or outrageous incivility." Yea some newbie put up a corrugated 6ft.high metal fence on Quigley Rd., talk about RUDE.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In