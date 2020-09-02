Fact-based opinions are becoming scarce in the U.S. courtesy of social media. The tsunami of twisted information and fact-free opinion they are delivering could sweep away American democracy unless citizens pay attention and lawmakers act.
In 1996, Congress wrote the laws that govern social media platforms. Most lawmakers had barely gotten comfortable with email. Social media didn’t exist. Facebook didn’t come along until 2004, 16 years later. Twitter arrived in 2006.
Today, a presidential election is again riding on their uncurated, unregulated, user-generated content. Russia and China, enemies of democracy, have entire industries devoted to manipulating social-media consumers in the U.S.
Unlike U.S. laws that govern newspapers and broadcast news, laws for social-media leave them free from constraints.
Congress wanted to regulate pornography when it approved the 1996 Communications Decency Act. A short section tucked inside the act states, “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”
In other words, internet providers like CenturyLink, Cox Communications, Comcast and companies known today as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter were deemed free of any legal responsibility for any content posted.
When no one is responsible, anyone can say anything no matter how vile, baseless or damaging. It’s open season on the truth.
Congress should make social media owners subject to laws that prohibit publication of libelous or defamatory content before the tide of digital anarchy drowns democracy.
