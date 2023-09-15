Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes, mopeds, motorbikes, motor scooters, motor-driven cycles and motorcycles are on every street, every hardened path and motorized trail in the area. Keeping them straight is the first challenge. The second is figuring out which ones can be operated legally on a bike path without a driver’s license.
Making bike riding a no-sweat proposition has caused the numbers of riders in the area to swell, especially during the peak months of July and August.
On one hand, it’s great. Every person on a bike is someone not in a car that spews greenhouse gases that heat the atmosphere and threaten life on the planet.
Bikes also save local workers money by reducing commuting costs. They make parking easy. E-bikes also mean that cycling commuters aren’t forced to choose between arriving at work in need of a shower and driving a gas-powered vehicle.
On the other hand, judging by the state of affairs that existed on the streets of Ketchum over the summer, too few of the operators of two-wheeled vehicles seemed to know which end was up when it came to the rules of the road.
Riders seemed to fall into three camps.
What-the-hell riders didn’t give a fig about traffic congestion, painted lanes, stoplights, hand signals or paved-path speed limits. Some rode one-handed with a cell phone in the other blithely ignoring everything around them. They just rode.
Riders in the what-was-I-thinking-camp operated like it was their first day on two wheels. They pulled alongside cars that were signaling right turns as though the laws of physics had been suspended just for them. At every chance, they wobbled out of a traffic lane, into a crosswalk, onto a sidewalk and back to a traffic lane.
Child riders in the my-parents-told-me-to-play-on-the-freeway group rode bikes bigger than they, without helmets, at speeds up to or exceeding 28 mph.
Every rider mixes with parents with baby carriages, kids on scooters, people walking dogs and people of all ages walking themselves.
The Wood River Trail that runs from north of Ketchum nearly to Silver Creek on the south has speed limits posted on signs. They might as well not be there because they don’t slow anyone down who doesn’t volunteer to slow down.
Local ordinances exist that govern the operation of e-bikes and other conveyances, but they are useless pieces of paper. No one enforces state laws or local ordinances that apply to cyclists.
This needs to change. Otherwise, the very sad day inevitably will arrive when someone is lost to a crash.
The Blaine County Rec District is the likely candidate to take a leading role in getting local cities and the county together to figure out how to end the chaos. Winter would be a great time to get started.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Although, I agree with the premise behind this editorial, I wish it had been written by someone with more knowledge and experience with Idaho's "Rules of the Road", and the safety guidelines common for shared-use trails. "Pulling up along side a car turning right" - OMG, seriously? It the car that is overtaking a bicycle that always "right-hooks", that is turns into the bike traveling legally. A situation covered by the Rules of the Road on Idaho streets. That said, I agree it is "chaos" on the Wood River Trail. A victim of its own success, the WRT has been very busy this past summer with pedestrians, free-running dogs and bicycles. Having ridden thousands of miles on the WRT, I'd say close to half the bicycles using the trail these days are legal e-bikes. Multiple jurisdictions with varying rules (e.g. speed limits) don't help calm the chaos.. If only the BCRD board would show leadership, and implement a common set of guidelines for pedestrians, dogs, bicyclists on the WRT. Guidelines that are fully and regularly illustrated on actual posted signs along the trail (as opposed to the well intentioned but ineffectual placards now blowing around on the ground).
E-bikes are just a small part of an observer all deterioration in quality of life here. Read your article today on crime rates. Crime has exploded in the WRV in the past two years. This is part of the price we are paying for losing control of our community to overdevelopment and hyper-tourism. The e-bike situation is the least of our problems.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In