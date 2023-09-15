It’s chaos out there.

Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes, mopeds, motorbikes, motor scooters, motor-driven cycles and motorcycles are on every street, every hardened path and motorized trail in the area. Keeping them straight is the first challenge. The second is figuring out which ones can be operated legally on a bike path without a driver’s license.

Making bike riding a no-sweat proposition has caused the numbers of riders in the area to swell, especially during the peak months of July and August.

