The stage is set for destruction of the Sun Valley Marketing Alliance, the organization created by the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley to conduct the out-of-area marketing crucial to winter business.
On the heels of his Trumpian snub of his own city’s mask mandate, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw used a special Wednesday meeting to ask the City Council to approve a new budget that guts marketing for the area. The mayor should wear a mask to signal the mugging he wants to inflict on the SVMA.
Under state law, Wednesday was the last possible moment to present the budget. It put those who may object in a box.
The move likely elicited cheers from My Private Idaho advocates, but chilled those who understand the local economy. The mayor proffered the excuse that prudence and the pandemic demand it.
Nonsense. Pandemics eventually end, but cash grabs can last forever. The city began to covet marketing money last year and reduced its share by 10 percent.
A public hearing on the budget is set for next Monday, August 3, at 4 p.m. at City Hall. The city normally live-streams meetings, a one-way street, and has restricted public access to the council chamber. The council video conferenced this week, but the public notice for the hearing states, “any taxpayer may appear and be heard.”
Current practices make public access unclear. Given Bradshaw’s pronouncement that the public must be “invited” to petition city government inside council chambers, someone should explain how the invitation works—or doesn’t work.
Bradshaw’s newest private rule, which he described in Wednesday’s meeting, is that he wears a mask by request to make anyone requesting it comfortable. Video recordings of council meetings show that most city staffers attend mask-free.
To save time in mask-off mask-on dillydallying in the budget hearing, here’s the request: Mr. Mayor and Staff, please honor and protect others from possible infection by wearing masks at the meeting and doing what every local grocery clerk is required by law to do all day long.
Then, stop the cash grab and get rational about the local economy.
(1) comment
Couldn’t agree more IMX.
