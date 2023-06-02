The dirty-orange water running from a tailings pile and through a ditch near the shuttered Triumph Mine should be the ink with which the 1872 Mining Law is rewritten.

As it stands after 151 years, the law still allows private companies to undertake hard-rock mining on public lands, pay next to nothing for the privilege and leave taxpayers with the bill for cleaning up the toxic mess they leave behind.

Common minerals in the hard-rock category include copper, gold, iron ore, lead, molybdenum, phosphate, platinum, potash, silver, uranium and zinc. Bigger mines in Northern Idaho left even bigger messes behind after their heyday, but the Triumph Mine is the Sun Valley area’s own poster child for the too long neglected need for reform.

