The dirty-orange water running from a tailings pile and through a ditch near the shuttered Triumph Mine should be the ink with which the 1872 Mining Law is rewritten.
As it stands after 151 years, the law still allows private companies to undertake hard-rock mining on public lands, pay next to nothing for the privilege and leave taxpayers with the bill for cleaning up the toxic mess they leave behind.
Common minerals in the hard-rock category include copper, gold, iron ore, lead, molybdenum, phosphate, platinum, potash, silver, uranium and zinc. Bigger mines in Northern Idaho left even bigger messes behind after their heyday, but the Triumph Mine is the Sun Valley area’s own poster child for the too long neglected need for reform.
The mine operated from 1882 to 1957. It yielded zinc, lead and silver. Once considered for a federal Superfund designation by the Environmental Protection Agency, the responsibility for solving the mine’s problems after it closed landed with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and with Idaho taxpayers.
The tunnels of the Triumph Mine are vast. They snake unseen behind and under the hillsides. Old engineers’ maps of the tunnels are now stored at the Regional History Museum that is now part of the The Community Library. To see the maps is to understand the difficulty of controlling and managing the water that seeps into and builds up in the old tunnels after big snow years.
Water also can soak the tailings piles that were capped by clean fill materials, covered with dirt and seeded with grasses to stop any toxic dust. It can defeat drains set up to direct water to a settling area intended to keep it from polluting the East Fork of the Big Wood River and damaging the fishery.
The maps demonstrate the enormous and expensive undertaking that even relatively small mines like the Triumph Mine require when the ore runs out and mining companies move on. Despite previous remediation efforts, the newest state budget calls for an additional $7.45 million for continued mitigation measures for Triumph alone.
Triumph is just one of thousands of abandoned mines in the U.S. By 2023, federal and state elected officials ought to have realized that cleanup costs should fall on mining companies, not taxpayers. However, lobbying by mining interests roars to life whenever this is proposed and has successfully shutdown proposed laws that would force them to pay royalties to the federal government for the right to extract minerals from public lands.
Oil and gas companies pay royalties on the oil and gas they retrieve from federal lands. Those royalties recently increased to 18.75% from 12.5%.
Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, however, wants to make it even easier for mining companies to dispose of their waste on federal lands. He and Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nevada, are sponsoring the Mining Regulatory and Clarity Act that would give them the right to use, occupy and conduct operations on public land, with or without the discovery of a valuable mineral deposit. The bill would be a gift to the mining industry that is now prohibited from dumping on lands without a proven mineral claim.
The orange and likely toxic water flowing in the vicinity of the Triumph Mine is a message. It says that lawmakers must clean up the 1872 Mining Act to stop mining companies from escaping the full cost of operations and leaving the public with the tab.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
