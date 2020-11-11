Appreciating the reality of the American political system will make the next four years way easier than the last four. It begins by understanding why this is not “a deeply divided nation.”

For the past five years, presidential rhetoric focused on entertainment ratings, resembling the three-word chants of street demonstrators or the screaming hysteria of wrestling announcers rather than the studied language of a world leader. Too much media coverage has mistaken that rhetoric for how the political process actually works.

After last week’s election for president, the winning candidate called for patience; the loser called for ignoring the results. Celebrations that broke out in cities across the country reaffirmed Americans’ trust in the democratic election process.

Media talking heads were careful about how they filled the hours needed for vote counts to be completed. They stuck to actual vote counts. They used analysis based on historical data and statistical trends. All but the most partisan channels barely mentioned or quickly dismissed fanciful lawsuits and self-serving tweets.

Throughout it all, one cliché popped up over and over: “Deeply divided nation” became the most consistent descriptor of the results. Its use is a disservice to the American political system.

America’s election is a forced choice system rather than a proportional choice parliamentary system. Voters choose A or B. In rare instances, there is a C, but voters still only get to pick one.

By definition, this system means the voters are “divided.” The poles between the extremes on the political left and right are far apart. Most Americans fall somewhere along that spectrum rather than at either end. Sometimes, campaign rhetoric is harsh and personal. Name-calling and demeaning characterizations are not new.

Not all Democrats are supporters of the progressive agenda of Sen. Bernie Sanders or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Not all Republicans are supporters of the white nationalist agenda of senior policy advisor Steven Miller. Both political parties are confederations of factions even when their leaders are able to maintain a narrow set of talking points. After elections, voters can move on.

All Americans can hope that President-elect Joe Biden can return calm and civility to political discussions even when they involve deeply held disagreements.

It will help if cable news anchors, radio talking heads, online influencers, columnists and reporters resist easy clichés. “Deeply divided nation” should be pitched into the verbiage trashcan.

