Appreciating the reality of the American political system will make the next four years way easier than the last four. It begins by understanding why this is not “a deeply divided nation.”
For the past five years, presidential rhetoric focused on entertainment ratings, resembling the three-word chants of street demonstrators or the screaming hysteria of wrestling announcers rather than the studied language of a world leader. Too much media coverage has mistaken that rhetoric for how the political process actually works.
After last week’s election for president, the winning candidate called for patience; the loser called for ignoring the results. Celebrations that broke out in cities across the country reaffirmed Americans’ trust in the democratic election process.
Media talking heads were careful about how they filled the hours needed for vote counts to be completed. They stuck to actual vote counts. They used analysis based on historical data and statistical trends. All but the most partisan channels barely mentioned or quickly dismissed fanciful lawsuits and self-serving tweets.
Throughout it all, one cliché popped up over and over: “Deeply divided nation” became the most consistent descriptor of the results. Its use is a disservice to the American political system.
America’s election is a forced choice system rather than a proportional choice parliamentary system. Voters choose A or B. In rare instances, there is a C, but voters still only get to pick one.
By definition, this system means the voters are “divided.” The poles between the extremes on the political left and right are far apart. Most Americans fall somewhere along that spectrum rather than at either end. Sometimes, campaign rhetoric is harsh and personal. Name-calling and demeaning characterizations are not new.
Not all Democrats are supporters of the progressive agenda of Sen. Bernie Sanders or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Not all Republicans are supporters of the white nationalist agenda of senior policy advisor Steven Miller. Both political parties are confederations of factions even when their leaders are able to maintain a narrow set of talking points. After elections, voters can move on.
All Americans can hope that President-elect Joe Biden can return calm and civility to political discussions even when they involve deeply held disagreements.
It will help if cable news anchors, radio talking heads, online influencers, columnists and reporters resist easy clichés. “Deeply divided nation” should be pitched into the verbiage trashcan.
Our dear editor must have forgotten the past five years. She forgot her own message when she accused Steven miller of being a white supremacist. Like Dave Chapelle's skit the black white supremacist, Steve Miller is the first and only Jewish white supremacist. The hate runs so deep on the left they don't even she the irony in their own comments. It seems normal to the left to call for unity while insulting and demonizing their enemies. And don't be deceived, people that love America are there enemies. If you believe in a color blind meritocracy you are an enemy of the left. What they mean with their calls for unity is to shut up and obey. Biden is not close to being the president elect, but if he does win I am joining the resistance. I will resist the unconstitutional inclusion of Washington DC as another state. I will resist the unconstitutional vote tampering of eliminating the electoral college. I will resist packing the court with black robed tyrant the left finds necessary to cram their evil plans down our throats. I will resist the lefts racist calls for identity politics. I will resist the inclusion of Puerto Rico into the union. I will resist the Iran nuclear deal. I will resist shutting down the country forever. Anyway i will resist. I will try to do so in a civil manner, up until the first time anyone from the left calls me or any other conservative a racist or a white supremacist. My under of that is within the hour my over is later this afternoon. It will be impossible for the left to stop their vile rhetoric because they think they are being normal. Come back to me honey, I wont beat you up this time.
Amen
What form will your resistance engage? Blow hard and whine or sniveling loser?
The "deeply divided" attitude is actually a good thing, more people came out and voted than ever before.
even non residents and dead people. Dead people are a good constituency for biden. They make him look animated
....for Biden[beam]
So after 4 straight years of the IME hating everything about President Trump down to the way he ties his shoes, we are now supposed to be one big happy family now that their guy managed to find enough ballots behind the dumpster at the Wendys?
I urge all Americans to extend the same measure of support, respect and courtesy to the incoming president as was afforded to President Trump.
HAHAHA you mean how they falsely accused him of colluding with Russia even before he took office. Illegally spied on his campaign and wasted our money trying to impeach him because they did not like the results of the election? For 4 years the President has been treated like crap and has done a lot for Americans but the media has manipulated all of you!
Can someone please show me where in the constitution is says that the liberal media gets to pick who they want as president?
Liberals can't just create their own reality,sit back and enjoy the process and please remember your unity comments in a few weeks.
Joe Biden is not the president elect!
Yeah sure. Didn’t hear Uncle Joe call for unity for the last 4 years.
