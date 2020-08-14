Would you want a bus driver to remove your appendix? Would you trust an artist to fix your car’s engine or your computer?
Would you put circus clowns in charge of nuclear power generators? Would you replace generals with preschool teachers to execute military operations?
Republicans on Idaho’s House and Senate Education committees this week voted to strip experts in the state’s public health districts of the power to order school closures in a public health emergency or to order facemasks to be worn. Instead, they want to give that power to school boards or the governor.
The party-line vote was 16-7. The working group’s majority wants a special session of the Legislature slated to convene on Aug. 24 to take up the issue.
Very little comes as a shock in today’s deeply dysfunctional political climate, but the following statement by committee member Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, is enough to make sensible people fall into insensible hair tearing.
“Listening to experts to set policy is an elitist approach,” he said. He went on to say that experts should never set policy. He said further, “I’m also fearful that it leads to totalitarianism, especially when you say, well, we’re doing it for the public good.”
The senator has served four terms plus three terms as a state representative.
When it is time for the senator to have a dental checkup, he should dispense with a dentist and have a carpenter do the work instead. When he’s ready for a good meal, he should insist that a dry cleaner cook it instead of a chef.
The rest of us should stick with the experts.
